Trench Crusade has revealed two new plastic model kits that expand on the killer miniatures that came in the Carcass Front box set - crazed Leper Pilgrims of the Procession of the Sacred Affliction, and the depraved Heretic Raiders who make up the mainstay of the elite Heretic Naval Raiders force. The new kits provide additional basic infantry for both warbands, and most excitingly come with a plethora of additional weapons and equipment - including a crab with a grenade.

Both sets are multipart plastic kits that build five models, and are available to pre-order for $39.99 / £29.99 on the Trench Crusade webstore. According to the store description, "shipping of pre-orders will begin mid December, with stores receiving their stock shortly after", and will ship "from hubs in the EU, the UK and the USA". Orders might arrive in time for Christmas, though there's a risk they'll be blitzed by the seasonal rush on the postal service.

When I built the previous round of Naval Raiders and Sacred Affliction kits for my Carcass Front review, I found that the quality of engineering was on par with Games Workshop's models. That's just as well, because $8 per human-sized mini is a very Games Workshop sort of price.

These kits do seem to be very, very good for kitbashing - the shop listings on the Trench Crusade webstore list a lot of cool weapon options and oddball equipment. To pick out a few bits and pieces on the Leper Pilgrims, my eyes are drawn to the banner, a crucifix with the remains of an Ecclesiastical Prisoner nailed to it, and a fantastic new Punt Gun that allows you to give the warband's oversized blunderbuss to a pilgrim with the Zealot Strength upgrade, instead of to the Castigator.

The loot is particularly rich for the well-armed and elite Heretic Raiders. Their haul includes three SMGs and a machine gun to absolutely blanket your opponent in bullets, a musical instrument to make your troops practically incapable of failing a Dash test, and the ultimate in fashion - a cape with an entire shark on top. And of course there's the crab with a potato-masher hand grenade in one claw. Inspired.

There have been 3D printable expansions for both warbands already including Leper Knights, the tentacular Leviathal Chorus, and an upgrade set to make a Sacred Affliction variant of the Shrine Anchorite. Both warbands are still waiting on a few key releases: the mine-chucking Sea Hag, additional elite Anointed, and luckless Wretched for the Raiders; and the superhuman Communicant, additional Stygmatic Nuns, and (equally luckless) Ecclesiastic prisoners for the Sacred Affliction.

Wargamer's editor Mollie spent a lot of time talking to the team at Factory Fortress Inc about Trench Crusade during this year's Essen Spiel. I wrote up her interview with Chief Operating Officer Jamie Sutcliffe to learn how well the team is keeping up with unexpected demand. At the time he promised monthly releases (with a break for Christmas) - it seems that the studio is on track so far.

If you've got a Trench Crusade Warband, why not share your pics in the Wargamer Discord community?