Dark Souls meets DnD 4th Edition in this dungeon crawling sandbox TTRPG

Dungeons and Dragons, more so the former, haved become synonymous with fantasy tabletop RPGs. Whether you're exploring the Forgotten Realms or wandering the streets of Eberron, some kind of dungeon crawl is inevitable. These ruins are core to the worldbuilding and gameplay of many RPGs. If you're in the mood for a sandbox RPG that features tons of these kinds of ruins, Elden Ring-style, Trespasser might be for you.

And its latest update just so happens to be all about dungeons.

Trespasser is a d20-based tabletop RPG that follows commoners on their journey to become badass adventurers. While the setup is very much the norm for tabletop RPGs, Trespasser differentiates itself through its plethora of crunchy systems. In addition to classic dungeon crawling, the game features base building, survival-craft, and deep tactical combat.

When I say the game is crunchy, I am not exaggerating. The combat system alone features mechanics for peril, tenacity, morale, retreat, and many others. These all seamlessly blend together and ensure every battle feels different from the last. That extends to the base building, which not only gives mechanical benefits, but narrative progress. It's the kind of game that you will fall in love with once actual play begins.

Trespasser's 2.1 update overhauls these same systems and focuses on the dungeon crawling aspect. The core system, though solid from the outset, had a few kinks that needed ironing out. Said kinks are thoroughly heated and flattened now, keeping the crunch minus all those grisly bits. With the update comes a celebratory 30% discount on the entire game, at an affordable $10.50.

Side note, the Reddit post by creator u/tundalus shares a lot more of the passion they have for tabletop gaming. I particularly love how he compares Trespasser to other great games such as Draw Steel and Shadowdark. He showers praise on these games while in the same sentence sharing how Trespasser differs from them. It's a solid way to hook players from other games.

