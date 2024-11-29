Root vegetable wargame Turnip28 returns to out-weird Warhammer with new minis

Just like a potato, Warhammer has grown many long and spindly stalks over the years, and new games inspired by its rules, world, or aesthetic have budded off to form their own nodules in the fertile soil of the nerd imagination. Turnip28, a game of Napoleonic battles in a world weirdly fixated on root vegetables, is one of the weirder offshoots – and it’s currently seeking to raise funds via Kickstarter to expand its range of weird tuberous miniatures.

Turnip28 is a child of the Inq28 scene. This community was originally focused on custom-building 28mm scale miniatures inspired by the art of John Blanche to play the Games Workshop skirmish wargame Inquisitor. Fans eventually created custom miniature wargame rules to play games in weird corners of the Warhammer and Warhammer 40k universe – and then began to create their own game worlds as well.

MaxFitzGerald’s Turnip28 gives us a mud-slathered take on the Inq28 aesthetic. Idiotic Snobs lead bands of bedraggled Followers and weirdo warmachines to battle in a post-apocalyptic war with Napoleonic-era technology, as “deranged peasants kick each other to death in the mud”. The rules are free to download from the Turnip28 Patreon.

The current Kickstarter is for ‘The Shattered Lance’, the game’s second major expansion. There will be six new Cults (the different types of weirdo you can theme your army around), six siege scenarios, 50 relics, and brand new rules for a dragon.

And there are new models to match! Digital and physical models are available for Noble Lancers, Brigand Cavalry, Men at Arms, and that enormous dragon. Turnip28 is very kitbash friendly – though there are official models, the community prides itself on converting historical miniatures – and all these kits are multipart to maximise conversion potential.

That includes the dragon, which has a choice of four heads, with options for an owl, heron, or crow as well as the classic dragon. It costs $32 (£25) to get the digital files for a unit, or $58 (£45) for the dragon: physical models cost more and shipping will be charged on top.

If you’re keen on the grimdark Inq28 aesthetic, we assume you’ve already seen Trench Crusade – but just in case you haven’t, here’s an article raving about why it goes so hard. And we won’t stop championing The Doomed until everyone knows how much silly fun it is.