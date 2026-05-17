Grab over 90 indie TTRPG books at a low price with this typhoon relief bundle

Tabletop games have always been a force of good in this world, even at its most humble of origins. At minimum, tabletop games offer everyday people a respite from the stress of their lives. TTRPG sessions with friends have helped me go through some awful times. But at its best, tabletop games can form entire communities, united by diversity, creativity and kindess. One such community has banded together to help those in need.

In April 2026, Typhoon Sinlaku hit the Mariana Islands, among other nearby regions. Tens of thousands of residents have been displaced by the typhoon, and still require aid. Luke Simonds, an indie TTRPG creator from Saipan, organized a bundle with other TTRPG creators to help out with relief efforts. Not only will this provide relief for typhoon victims, it also provides visibility for indie creators, big and small. After all, the indie scene has spawned some of the best tabletop RPGs ever made.

For a minimum $10 donation, you can grab over 90 awesome TTRPG from books from the Typhoon Sinlaku TTRPG Relief Bundle. It features a who's who of indie creators, such as David Blandy's Eco Mofos, John Harper's Agon, and so many more. All these creators are united in their efforts to help out those affected by Typhoon Sinlaku. As someone who lives in the Philippines, a country battered by several typhoons every year, this bundle warms my heart.

I know first-hand how hard it is to recover from a natural disaster as bad as Typhoon Sinlaku. So when I saw a charity fund for typhoon victims spearheaded by independent TTRPG creators, it spoke to me on a deeply personal level. As of this writing, the bundle has already surpassed its $5,000 goal, but more funds is always welcome. Life is hard after disasters, and every dollar counts in giving warm meals and first aid to everyone affected.

You can support the Typhoon Sinlaku TTRPG Relief Bundle here.

If you have stories to share about how tabletop games have changed your life for the better, please do so over at the Wargamer Discord. For non-RPG tabletop fun, check out our guide on the best board games for 2026.