The Ultimate Toolbox for your next TTRPG campaign is coming

It seems like every week, there's a new indie tabletop RPG that hits the scene, threatens your wallet and messes up your schedule. But that's part of why we adore this hobby. There's so many settings, systems, and ludicrous amounts of lore for anyone to immerse themselves in. But something that player and GM alike fear is the dreaded first game. Establishing everything from characters to overarching story can be a hell of a chore, even if it's still good fun.

Not to worry, because the Ultimate Toolbox from World's Largest RPGs is here to help.

A sequel-slash-reboot to 2009's Ultimate Toolbox by AEG, the resource returns, equipped for the modern age of roleplaying. With over 400 pages of assets for use in any tabletop system, Ultimate Toolbox more than lives up to its legacy. It rivals any of the D&D books with its charming NPCs, cool side quests, and chance encounters. The artwork, illustrated by Jonathan Hunt and Matthew Armstrong, has also been updated and colorized.

While I am thankfully not a forever GM, I've had my fair share of hectic first game setups. Much as I love to create every aspect of my world, there's only so much time in a day and player attention spans to keep. Ultimate Toolbox is fun because I just have to open it up, glance for what I need, roll some dice,and implement it seamlessly into my game. There's even a handy Ultimate DM screen that looks way fancier than the cardboard folder setup I've got going on.

I've always championed GM books over generative AI because I know for a fact how much care goes into writing a book. The tactile experience of a book, paired with the authenticity of human-made worldbuilding is unmatched. It makes my game a collaborative effort, even before players come in. You can even sample 34 generous pages from Ultimate Toolbox for free.

You can support Ultimate Toolbox on Backerkit until Friday, January 9, 2026.

Find the next batch of players to GM over at the Wargamer Discord.