Exclusive: New Undaunted board game coming this year, and creators say it's their best ever

David Thompson and Trevor Benjamin's Undaunted board game series is one of tabletop gaming's biggest surprise success stories, releasing a new deck building, card driven wargame every year since 2019. Now, Wargamer can exclusively reveal the next title: Undaunted 2200: Revolution is coming in October 2026. And, in our early interview, the designer duo tell me it's not only "better than Callisto" - it's "the best Undaunted we've made".

To be revealed by publisher Osprey Games later today, Undaunted 2200: Revolution is Thompson and Benjamin's second sci-fi outing, expanding on the anti-corporate miners' uprising storyline from 2024's Callisto, and its 2025 two-player spin-off Line of Fire: Burnt Moon.

Revolution is a 2-4 player "short campaign" game aiming to graft together some of the most popular bits of previous top selling Undaunteds. Callisto's mech based ground combat returns, but it's mixed with a high tech air war using adapted dogfighting mechanics from 2023's Undaunted: Battle of Britain.

Thompson and Benjamin say they've applied lessons from the humungous, branching narrative campaign in 2022's Stalingrad - but for this new game it's compressed into three or four sessions of 45 minutes each. "You still get to see the impacts of what you've done, and see the game float off in a different way based on how you do it," Trevor Benjamin tells me - "but it's just much more contained".

Revolution may be tighter in scope than the sprawling Stalingrad, but it's broader than its futuristic forebear Callisto, which takes place only on the titular moon of Jupiter. In this game, the 'Breaker' uprising has spread to Mars, Earth, and Luna, our moon - all playable locations in the game with their own separate boards, illustrated by returning artist Roland McDonald.

The spread of factions has grown, too, as has their mechanical role in the game. "You're going to play one of the two factions that appeared in Callisto, and that will be your your primary faction throughout the game," David Thompson tells me. "So you're going to carry on the story of those two groups, but over the course of the game, either side, depending on exactly how it plays out, can take on allies from different factions, four different factions."

That's also how upgrades work, he explains. "Rather than the Stalingrad system of upgrading, we're actually sort of baking into the story of the scenario when those factions join you and what new capabilities they give you," he says - "but they range widely".

Undaunted 2200: Revolution is set to preview at Gen Con in August 2026, with full public demo games at Essen Spiel in October - at which point the game will be available to buy for the first time.

There's a hell of a lot more juicy detail from my one-hour chat with Undaunted creators David Thompson and Trevor Benjamin. If you want the detes, keep your eyes peeled and locked on Wargamer, and join our free Discord community to get early warning of the news as it comes out (not to mention take part in our constant nerdy chats, regular live AMAs from designers, and more). If you want an idea of the competition, ogle our complete list of the best board games you can play right now.