One of my favorite board game makers just knocked 30% off its prices for Summer

From wargames to civilizations, Osprey Publishing has plenty of the best strategy games for avid board gamers. Throughout July, you can enjoy deep discounts on many of their top products. As far as favorites go, Imperium is an entertaining series of deck-based civilization builders you should check out.

As with many of these settlement games, Imperium allows players to pick between several iconic civilizations from history. What makes Imperium unique among civilization builders is the emphasis on a deep and intimate experience. As noted in the description, the Imperium games can be played by 1 to 4 players.

The game is a lot of fun as a solo player. The deck-building aspect can be intimidating at first, but once you get the hang of it, you will spend a lot of hours min-maxing your civilizations. Counting up the numbers at the end is a satisfying experience for any would-be civilization leader.

Here are the Imperium games on sale right now:

Imperium Horizons - $56 (30% off)

Imperium Legends - $14.40 (70% off!)

Imperium Classics - $33.60 (30%)

I recommend Imperium Legends simply for its roster of unique factions, ranging from Atlantians to Arthurians.

For the historical war buffs among you, the Undaunted campaigns might be more your speed. These board games are cooperative two-player campaigns of epic warfare in some of history's most iconic conflicts. Undaunted: Stalingrad is without a doubt among the show-stealers. Each decision will have massive ramifications on the Eastern Front's liberation, and that slow-burn approach is why I adore the Undaunted series.

Here is every Undaunted game on sale right now:

Undaunted: Stalingrad - $60 (50% off!)

Undaunted: North Africa - $24 (50% off)

Undaunted Reinforcements: Revised Edition - $18 (30% off)

Undaunted: Battle of Britain - $38.50 (30% off)

Undaunted 2200: Callisto - $25.50 (30% off)

The Osprey Publisher sale ends on July 31, 2025. These two series are not the only games on sale at the official Osprey website, so make sure to explore Osprey's deep library of offerings.

