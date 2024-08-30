Unmatched board game’s Witcher sets include a ‘Geralt in the tub’ mini

If you’ve played The Witcher 3 (or visited the internet since it released in 2015) you’ll recognize the iconic cut-scene image of Geralt of Rivia relaxing in the tub, feet up. Now, thanks to two new Witcher-themed expansions for the Unmatched board game, we’re getting a tabletop mini portraying Geralt at his most relaxed (just before Yennefer’s illusory scorpion thing nips at his nethers).

Publisher Restoration Games revealed the two officially licensed Witcher Unmatched sets – and their limited edition Geralt mini – via Twitter on Thursday, calling for fans to sign up to be notified when the new board game expansions are ready for pre-order (there’s no word yet on a release window).

The two upcoming Witcher sets (titled Steel & Silver and Realms Fall) will each cost $50, according to Restoration, while the Geralt in the Bathtub mini will cost $15 on its own – or come free if you buy both Witcher sets as a bundle for $100.

Florida-based studio Restoration hasn’t yet given pricing outside of the US, but it confirms both boxes, and the promo mini, will be available in the UK and Europe “through our partnership with IELLO France”, with further detail to come.

As per Restoration’s site, Unmatched is a competitive strategy board game for two or four players that lets you “mix and match heroes and maps from any Unmatched sets set for endless epic battles”. Naturally, the two upcoming Witcher sets (titled Steel & Silver and Realms Fall) each add three of CD Projekt Red’s classic Witcher 3 characters to the game’s roster of tabletop heroes and villains.

Based on the info and box art image Restoration has shared, The Witcher: Realms Fall will include three playable characters fans will recognize from The Witcher 3 (one of them technically a duo):

Eredin, commander of the Wild Hunt

Yennefer of Vengerberg and Triss Merigold

Phillipa Eilhart

And The Witcher: Steel & Silver adds a further three characters:

Geralt of Rivia

Ciri

Leshen / Leshy

While Restoration hasn’t given any explicit details about the new battlefield board(s) on offer in the Witcher sets, its not-yet-active pre-order page makes it clear we’re at least getting a board for the Witchers’ ancient stronghold of Kaer Morhen – it says you can “race across the battlements of Kaer Morhen to stalk your foe”.

Unmatched may not have made it to our list of the best board games in the world – but there’s no denying it’s a sensationally popular series, with a whopping 19 sets released since it first came out in 2019, for a total of 53 playable characters, each with their own miniature and unique card deck.

Geralt in a bathtub isn’t even close to the weirdest hero in the game, either – other playable characters include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bruce Lee, Achilles, William Shakespeare, Harry Houdini, and the T-Rex from Jurassic Park.

If you’re perpetually in search of Witcher adventures on the tabletop, you might get a kick out of The Witcher: Old World – a solid adventuring board game set years before Geralt and the events of the videogames. Alternatively, for the tabletop RPG fans, there’s a fan-made Witcher DnD 5e class you can try.

