Get 92% off spooky TTRPGs Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf, and more

Few tabletop RPG settings feel more appropriately Halloween than the World of Darkness, whether through Vampire: The Masquerade or Werewolf: The Apocalypse. Thanks to this new Humble bundle, you can dive into these iconic World of Darkness RPGs and expansions scary-cheap, paying just 40 bucks for over $540 worth of books.

Too many folks think Vampire: The Masquerade is the end-all of World of Darkness, but the pale bloodsuckers are far from top dogs. Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition immerses the player in the world of werewolves. Calling themselves the Garou, werewolves have far bigger aspirations than living day-to-day with blood addictions. Together, they’re a couple of the best tabletop RPGs.

Truthfully, the sale features many games from last year’s Halloween sale, so it’s best for newbies looking to break into the World of Darkness. A notable new addition in 2024 is Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition.

Werewolves fight against the literal embodiment of destruction and decay, an entropic force known as the Wyrm. As Gaia’s children, the Garou must fight back against this apocalyptic force. The twist, however, is that it’s too late. Nothing the Garou does will stop the onslaught. Yet the fight rages on, and that tone makes Werewolf: The Apocalypse stand out from other World of Darkness RPGs.

In addition to werewolves and vampires, the World of Darkness bundle sale includes Hunter: The Reckoning. Perfect for those who want to fight against the things that go bump in the night. That said, the bundle primarily features expansions for Vampire: The Masquerade, such as the Anarch and Sabbat books.

The World of Darkness bundle sale ends on Friday, October 31, 2024. That’s ample time to consider embracing the dark side for Halloween month. Proceeds from the World of Darkness bundle sale will go to Crisis Text Line, a charity dedicated to providing mental health support free of charge. The charity has services in the United States, Canada, UK and Ireland.

