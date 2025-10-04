Get bloody this Halloween with 57 World of Darkness TTRPG books at 95% off

To this day, I am floored that the World of Darkness setting remains so niche, despite its popularity. Sure, there's that one obscure TV series based on Vampire: The Masquerade from the 90s, and some iconic video games. But even so, I will always be WoD's strongest soldier, and that job just got a lot easier with this latest Humble Bundle deal.

The World of Darkness Digital Bundle 2025 is on sale for a spine-chillingly generous discount of 95% off. That means for only $25, you gain access to 57 World of Darkness sourcebooks. Obviously, there's tons of Vampire: The Masquerade books, but Werewolf: The Apocalypse and Hunter: The Reckoning also have presence.

Since everyone and their mum knows VtM, I will pick one of my personal best tabletop RPGs from the current WoD lineup. As a kid, I felt vampires were so wimpy, what with all their weaknesses and skulking about. Meanwhile, Werewolves just went wild, and it was awesome. Thankfully, Werewolf: The Apocalypse has a bit more depth than "Wolf Smash."

As with any World of Darkness setting, the focus is on each player's personal journey with their chosen identity. By 5th edition, the werewolf nations have fractured, and many of these warriors find themselves purposeless in a world still on the way to ending. It also helps that they're massive, nine feet tall warriors who pack a lot more punch than your average bloodsucker.

Side note, Werewolf 5e has its fair share of controversial changes to the lore. However, the new Storyteller mechanics and structure make it so easy to port the old lore over. Not a fan of how shattered the Werewolf nations are? Just use the old lore with the fresh new mechanics, which emphasize personal battles over large-scale conflict.

Here are some other notable books from the World of Darkness Digital Bundle 2025.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition Wyrmtide

Vampire: The Masquerade: Crimson Gutter

Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition Storyteller's Toolkit

Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition: Chicago by Night

Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition Deepest of Wounds

The sale ends on November 1, 2025. A portion of the proceeds goes towards Team Rubicon, a veteran-led non-profit specializing in crisis assistance. The real world may have darkness of its own, but organizations such as Team Rubicon help bring hope to those in need.

