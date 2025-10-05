It's Return of the Living Dead in SPACE in this sci-fi horror TTRPG!

Space is a terrifying place, despite how cool space operas make it look. In that infinite expanse of nothing, life is magnitudes smaller than the smallest grain of sand. But that doesn't mean adding monsters to the mix doesn't make it scarier. Aliens, Event Horizon, and some of the darker aspects of Warhammer: 40,000 showcase that. But nobody said terrifying space murder can't look rad as hell, and that's what Vast Grimm brings to the table.

Vast Grimm takes place in a universe where humanity is near extinct, thanks to the work of parasitic worms. Those unfortunate enough to survive become the Grimm. They're the type of cosmic threat that would feel right at home with Warhammer 40k factions, namely the Tyranids. As part of a Legion, players must kick, scream and all-around flail their way out of the galaxy before it collapses.

While Vast Grimm has been around for a while, the latest Kickstarter offers expanded rules, adventures, and a handy starter set. That third bit will be very helpful for those unfamiliar with the Mork Borg system. The rules-light system is tailor-made for these grimdark settings, but even moreso for Vast Grimm.

The bleakness paired with the psychedelic punk aesthetic reminded me heavily of Return of the Living Dead. However many undead you chop up, the end will always result in horrific death. At least it will look rad as hell, the grim neon artwork clashing beautifully across its detailed sourcebooks.

For folks who already have the Vast Grimm corebook from previous campaigns, they can get an upgrade kit. It contains all the upgrades and new additions to the core rulebook, without having to rebuy everything. Backing the Kickstarter also gives you access to cool merch and comics.

The Vast Grimm - Escaping Stasis Kickstarter ends on October 30, 2025.

