One of the best Warhammer co-op games just got a chaotic PVP mode

Rat-bashing, Chaos-smashing multiplayer PVE game Warhammer Vermintide 2 is getting a free new versus mode, and the beta is live right now.

Altered screenshot from Warhammer Vermintide 2 - a screaming, mutated Chaos Troll, its skin lumpy and covered in thorny barbs, against a radiant green backdrop
Vermintide 2 Warhammer: The Old World 

The long-awaited PVP mode for co-op multiplayer Warhammer game Vermintide 2 is now in open beta. Teams of four heroes wade through hordes of AI-controlled ratmen and Chaos cultists in the apocalyptic ruins of the Old World, while four Pactsworn players control lethal elite enemies and try to bring them down.

Released in 2018, Vermintide 2 is still one of the best Warhammer fantasy games out there. It’s a four player PVE multiplayer game set in the dark fantasy Warhammer Old World.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Versus mode screenshot - aiming down a crossbow at ratmen

Each level pits four heroes against unrelenting hordes of Old World Skaven ratmen and Chaos Warriors as you traverse a huge map, completing objectives and trying not to drown under a tide of mangy bodies.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Versus mode screenshot - aiming a bow at a chaos troll on top of city battlements

It has one of the best first person melee combat systems in any game, delightfully quirky characters, and a very satisfying metagame of level ups and gear grinding.

The new versus mode is being added to Vermintide 2 for free, and is currently available to beta test until September 2. Across two to three rounds, up to four players fight through maps that have been “specially redesigned” for versus gameplay.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Versus mode screenshot - Pactsworn baddies

Their AI-controlled foes are reinforced by up to four Pactsworn, human players in control of elite enemies and boss monsters.

The trailer shows off the nerve-gas lobbing Globadier, napalm-blasting Warpfire Thrower, straggler-bullying Eshin Assassin, kidnapping Packmaster, minigun-wielding Ratling Gunner, and utterly massive Chaos Troll.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Versus mode screenshot - shooting green bullets from a ratling gun

While the heroes will be able to fully customise their skills and loadout, it looks like the Pactsworn are locked to the iconic special powers the elite enemies use in the main game.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Versus mode screenshot - an eshin ratman assassin poises to strike from above a city

The trailer shows off the insanely long ambush leap of the Assassin, a Dead-By-Daylight style abduction from the Packmaster, plus a variety of other lethal ordnance.

Versus mode has been in development for some time, but developer Fatshark announced the new public beta test on Wednesday.  As well as a stack of “balance adjustments and quality of life changes” from previous tests, there are two main features – the first of which is that there’s now a matchmaking system to try and create matches with lower latency and better balance.

YouTube Thumbnail

The Pactsworn also gain the new ‘Horde’ ability, a new power that’s on a separate cooldown for each player. When fully charged, this summons a small horde of AI enemies onto the battlefield to help you with your nefarious business.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Versus mode screenshot - launching green flame from a warpfire thrower

If you haven’t tried out Vermintide 2 already, now’s a good time, as it’s on sale on HumbleBundle.

The open beta conveniently finishes just before the Space Marine 2 release date. That’s shaping up to be among the best Warhammer 40k games ever made, not to mention a treat for co-op multiplayer – check out our most recent Space Marine 2 preview to find out more.

