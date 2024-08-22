One of the best Warhammer co-op games just got a chaotic PVP mode

The long-awaited PVP mode for co-op multiplayer Warhammer game Vermintide 2 is now in open beta. Teams of four heroes wade through hordes of AI-controlled ratmen and Chaos cultists in the apocalyptic ruins of the Old World, while four Pactsworn players control lethal elite enemies and try to bring them down.

Released in 2018, Vermintide 2 is still one of the best Warhammer fantasy games out there. It’s a four player PVE multiplayer game set in the dark fantasy Warhammer Old World.

Each level pits four heroes against unrelenting hordes of Old World Skaven ratmen and Chaos Warriors as you traverse a huge map, completing objectives and trying not to drown under a tide of mangy bodies.

It has one of the best first person melee combat systems in any game, delightfully quirky characters, and a very satisfying metagame of level ups and gear grinding.

The new versus mode is being added to Vermintide 2 for free, and is currently available to beta test until September 2. Across two to three rounds, up to four players fight through maps that have been “specially redesigned” for versus gameplay.

Their AI-controlled foes are reinforced by up to four Pactsworn, human players in control of elite enemies and boss monsters.

The trailer shows off the nerve-gas lobbing Globadier, napalm-blasting Warpfire Thrower, straggler-bullying Eshin Assassin, kidnapping Packmaster, minigun-wielding Ratling Gunner, and utterly massive Chaos Troll.

While the heroes will be able to fully customise their skills and loadout, it looks like the Pactsworn are locked to the iconic special powers the elite enemies use in the main game.

The trailer shows off the insanely long ambush leap of the Assassin, a Dead-By-Daylight style abduction from the Packmaster, plus a variety of other lethal ordnance.

Versus mode has been in development for some time, but developer Fatshark announced the new public beta test on Wednesday. As well as a stack of “balance adjustments and quality of life changes” from previous tests, there are two main features – the first of which is that there’s now a matchmaking system to try and create matches with lower latency and better balance.

The Pactsworn also gain the new ‘Horde’ ability, a new power that’s on a separate cooldown for each player. When fully charged, this summons a small horde of AI enemies onto the battlefield to help you with your nefarious business.

If you haven’t tried out Vermintide 2 already, now’s a good time, as it’s on sale on HumbleBundle.

