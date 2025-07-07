Warhammer fantasy rival Warcrow unveils new starter set with scrumptious minis

Corvus Belli, publisher of longstanding Warhammer 40k alternative Infinity, has just shown off a brand new starter box for Warcrow, its new fantasy skirmish game. Titled Song of the Dormant, this two faction starter packs some exceptional looking minis, terrain in the box, and a surprisingly snazzy trailer - and if you join our Discord, not only can you learn about it direct from the creators; you could win a copy too!

Song of the Dormant is the Spanish publisher's second ever 'Battle Box' starter set, and adds miniatures for two new in game factions: the deeply unsettling, flesh sculpting dark elves of the Scions of Yaldabaoth, and the medieval France themed Feudom - all flowing cloaks, pot helms, and halberds. Check 'em out:

There's nothing new under the sun, and you can't miss the strong inspirations here from some Age of Sigmar armies (and at least one Warhammer The Old World faction we could name). But these models very much do their own thing in their own world - and they look frigging badass, to boot.

Song of the Dormant has been teased in Warcrow's player communities for a while, but only on Monday did the company show off the final contents of its upcoming box with a full trailer - which announces it'll be up for pre-order for a week, from Monday, July 28 to Monday, August 4.

Corvus Belli hasn't yet revealed how much it'll cost, though we'd predict somewhere in the neighborhood of $155 (130 Euros), as that's the RRP of Warcrow's first starter set Winds from the North, released in September 2024.

Like Winds from the North, this box set has 14 miniatures spread across the two factions; a three foot square play mat; some pretty cardboard terrain; plus a rulebook, and all the dice, cards, and other accoutrements you'll need to play.

For the Feudom, you get four Guisarmiers - the splendid polearm-toting gentlemen - plus three characters:

Verena De Aurtigard - the staff bearing mage above, oozing nobility (and incense).

- the staff bearing mage above, oozing nobility (and incense). Morgane de Jauffret - the mysterious, veiled and hooded duelist, who definitely has some dark secrets.

- the mysterious, veiled and hooded duelist, who definitely has some dark secrets. Knight of the Sacred Relic - the full plated chap with the big hammer. He's going to be good at thumping, we can tell.

And the Scions of Yaldabaoth contingent starts with four gruesome, long clawed Intacts, led by three of their own characters - namely:

Uruk, He Who Is Without Prejudice - the big red horned death machine (presumably named for his 'equal opportunities' approach to slaughter).

- the big red horned death machine (presumably named for his 'equal opportunities' approach to slaughter). Needle - a diminutive, elfin figure who appears to be piloting a terrifying biomechanical exo-body.

- a diminutive, elfin figure who appears to be piloting a terrifying biomechanical exo-body. Breath - a tall, dynamic figure with a spooky head dress, swinging some kind of smoking censer that's up to nothing good.

Corvus Belli's new box is evidently a bigger deal than Winds from The North, though - which kicked the game off with the orcs of the Northern Tribes and the Germanic looking Hegemony of Embersig.

For one thing, it's being released with a 'Beyond' add-on box that includes the six other (rather cool) models shown in the trailer - one character and a two-person bodyguard unit for each faction. For another, the video description is very keen to tell you about a "secret mission" going on in the publisher's Discord, with a mysterious reward.

Team Wargamer has been curious to try out Warcrow for months, and these new kits and riddles only make us more so. Anyone who's ever seen Infinity minis know these folks make some killer sculpts - but these spooky, demonic ex-elves and immaculately turned out frenchmen have piqued our interest in the game, both as painters and players.

Excellent news, then, that we got talking to the team at Corvus Belli about it, and the firm's marketing team lead Max Lattanzi and game designer Hoopoe have agreed to join us for a live video AMA on the Wargamer Discord! They'll be live on camera for an hour to answer all your questions about Warcrow, Song of the Dormant, and what might be coming next!

The hour-long live AMA will take place on Friday, July 11, starting at 11.30am ET /8.30am PT / 4.30pm UK time. What's more, thanks to the generous folks at Corvus Belli, if you join the live AMA session, you'll be entered in a prize draw to win your own copy of Song of the Dormant when it drops later this month!

Two more lucky winners will each get a copy of Winds from the North - not the new hotness, but still a full starter set for the game, with some excellent minis included. If you haven't joined the Wargamer Discord community yet, now's the time to hop in, bookmark the upcoming AMA, and mark your calendar for Friday!

See you there, comrades!