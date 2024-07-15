We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Upcoming card game Warfront is like Warhammer squashed flat

Tabletop wargame Warfront promises a lightning fast alternative to Warhammer, with a deck of cards for units instead of miniatures.

Illustration of a red skinned, horned, winged, hoofed, pointy-tailed daemon lord holding an axe from the game from Warfront, a wargame like Warhammer but played with cards
Warfront Warhammer: The Old World 

Warfront promises the tactical gameplay of Warhammer and other miniature wargames, but with bulky miniatures replaced by a deck of cards with evocative art. Set to release on Kickstarter this year, you can download a free set of print and play rules to test the game right now.

While we love painting miniatures, there’s no denying that completing the dozens, scores, or hundreds of minis needed for a Warhammer: The Old World faction is a daunting affair. Warfront offers a lower barrier to entry for much more immediate gratification – not to mention it should be a lot easier to carry.

Illustrations of gold-armored knights with blue plumes from Warfront, a wargame like Warhammer but played with cards

We’ve flicked through the free print-and-play rules – available to download from publisher Hexor’s website – and it seems like a straightforward system (particularly when compared to the beast that is Warhammer: The Old World).

Units have stats for Movement, Shooting, the Range of their ranged weapon, Defense, and Melee. As in most classic rank and flank fantasy wargames, positioning is important. Pivoting a unit eats up its movement, but there are bonuses for engaging the enemy in the flank or  rear.

Illustrations of mutant grey-skinned ogres from Warfront, a wargame like Warhammer but played with cards

Attacks are resolved by rolling the unit’s Shoot or Melee stat as a pool of D6s, looking for 4+. The target then resists by rolling for Defense the same way. Units can take three unsaved hits before they’re broken, after which they’re removed at the end of the round.

Units have special Glory abilities that distinguish them from one another, like the Demon Lord’s ability to ‘Terrify’ enemies into making worse attacks, or Helios Brightmage’s damaging ‘Ultralight Beam’. Activating these powers relies on successfully rolling Glory Dice, a limited resources that are generated by scoring 6’s on normal dice rolls.

A mezo-american inspired illustration of a warlord riding a gold-armored griffin with orange and blue feathers from from Warfront, a wargame like Warhammer but played with cards

We haven’t tested the game fully, but it seems like a quick and easy rank and flank wargame that should be great for newbies, or for veterans who want to wind down and relax. The exceptionally characterful art by André Merlin should also make it appeal to youngsters who want to give wargames a try.

If you like the concept of a wargame played with cards and can’t wait for Warfront’s (as yet unannounced) Kickstarter date, look into the venerable Battleground: Fantasy Warfare, still in print after almost 20 years. Or if you want a quick and simple wargame with a similar art style that’s also great for kids, check out our Necromolds review – it’s a hoot.

