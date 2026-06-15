Introducing Wargamer Direct: our new, exclusive tabletop video showcase!

After five years of bringing you the best tabletop gaming news, reviews, and opinions in the biz, Wargamer is stepping out from behind the keyboards to talk to you directly (see what we did there) in a 35 minute expo of world-first reveals and insider insights you won't find anywhere else. We call it Wargamer Direct and, frankly, we're pants-wettingly excited about it.

Thanks to the support of our partners and sponsors (you'll be hearing a lot more about them as we get closer to the big day) Wargamer Direct will premiere on YouTube Thursday, July 30, with a ton more juicy content to enjoy on Wargamer.com; giveaways, watch-alongs, and other events in our 4,500-strong Discord community; and more.

We'll reveal more details very soon about exactly what you'll be seeing in our show. But, for now, prepare for an adventure through a reborn classic, a celebration of independent tabletop creations, and your very first glimpse of a whole range of new miniatures for this year's hottest wargame.

The countdown to our inaugural Wargamer Direct showcase starts now! To make sure you don't miss it, hit Subscribe on the Wargamer YouTube channel now and ring the notification bell.

And, for good measure, join our free Discord community if you haven't already! That's the place to get teasers and updates for the show before everyone else; it's where all our community hijinks and giveaways will go down as we celebrate the show; but it's also just the best tabletop game community on the interwebs.

We can't wait to share more info about this show with you (it's going to be a stunner) so stay tuned to Wargamer over the next few weeks, and mark your calendars now. July 30 isn't just the first day of Gen Con 2026, it's the debut of Wargamer's biggest event to date. See you there, comrades - you bring the snacks, we'll bring the games.