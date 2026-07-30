Win $200 worth of Baron of Dice tabletop swag - just by watching Wargamer Direct this Thursday!

We're now just one day away from the very first Wargamer Direct YouTube tabletop showcase! And, thanks to our show sponsor Baron of Dice, two lucky viewers of our incredible YouTube premiere on Thursday will win a gigantic, $200 Baron of Dice store voucher, good for anything in their enormous catalogue of themed resin dice sets, bags, trays, measuring tapes, movement gauges, and other wargaming kit!

All you need to do is enter the competition below, and come watch the show live on July 30! It's a small price to pay, considering Wargamer Direct is going to be a BELTER of a show you won't want to miss in any case! We've got the exclusive world first reveal of five future Starcraft miniatures, a unique deep dive into the new board game Labyrinth Chronicles, and four video tributes from team Wargamer to awesome indie games you really need to play.

The show goes live on YouTube on Thursday, July 30 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST - and to be in with a chance of winning one of TWO $200 vouchers for the Baron of Dice wargaming swag of your choice, all you have to do is head to our YouTube channel via the competition window below! MAKE SURE you subscribe and hit the notification bell while you're there, so you don't miss our show on Thursday!



Wargamer - Win a Baron of Dice store voucher worth $200!





You can also earn extra entries and increase your chances of winning by following Wargamer on social media - so don't wait around, enter now, and get ready for the show to drop on Thursday!

That's not all, either - we have not one, but TWO more huge giveaways coming at you in the final run-up to Wargamer Direct! You can win $200+ of brand new Starcraft miniatures courtesy of our friends at Archon Studio - and two lucky viewers will also win their own copies of Labyrinth Chronicles! In total that's six extraordinary prizes to be won - so if you're reading this and haven't entered yet - GO GET INVOLVED! And make sure you subscribe, so's you don't miss the big show!

In the meantime, come join our free Discord community and get hyped for the tabletop showcase of the Summer (it's also a rad place to be all year round, with lively hobby discussions all the live-long day!).