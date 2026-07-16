4 fantastic indie tabletop games take the stage at Wargamer Direct

We're now only a couple weeks away from Wargamer Direct, our debut tabletop games video showcase - and the time has come to announce the final piece of the Wargamer Direct puzzle! Alongside our inside look at Ravensburger's historic Labyrinth: Chronicles board game, and our world first preview of future minis for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game, we're capping off this cracking 35-minute show with Wargamer Indie Picks.

At Wargamer, we spend a LOT of time writing news and feature articles about the biggest games in all the land: Warhammer, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and the Pokémon TCG. Each is a magnificent hobby in its own right; there's always something new we want to report, or a burning opinion to share about one of them; and let's not forget the predations of thirsting algorithm gods (as if I could).

But the thing is, it leaves us less time to write about the avalanche of other games from smaller companies and independent creators. And not only are those games often just as ingenious and exciting as the big dogs (sometimes more so) - they're also the ground zero for proper, artistic innovation and fresh ideas in our hobby.

Indie Picks is our chance to shout about some of the truly fantastic tabletop games made by smaller teams. Some of them are already indie darlings beloved by hardcore gamers, and as for those that aren't, they definitely deserve to be. Each of the Wargamer team has chosen their own personal pick, and they've made a quick video to tell you exactly why that burning passion is justified. Expect silly skits and luxurious close-ups of some truly gorgeous games.

If you're looking for your next indie fix, why not join us? Subscribe to the Wargamer YouTube channel to be sure you don't miss Wargamer Direct. The indie picks segment, plus those frankly massive previews we mentioned above, go live on July 30, at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST.

For all the latest Wargamer news and discussion, as well as pre-game chatter for the big Wargamer Direct day, join our free Discord community now!