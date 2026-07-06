Ravensburger joins Wargamer Direct for a deep dive into a board game 40 years in the making

With just a few weeks until Wargamer Direct day, it's time to reveal our next featured game - and this time, we're inviting you to share in a slice of actual, honest to goodness board game history! We're delighted to announce that Ravensburger, a proper board game institution dating back to 1883, is joining us for a special expedition into its brand new game Labyrinth: Chronicles, and a look back at the extraordinary 40-year legacy of the classic shifting maze game, Labyrinth.

Invented by psychology professor Max Kobbert and first released in 1986, Labyrinth is a historic blockbuster board game by any measure. Having sold over 30 million copies across 70 countries, it's easily among the most popular family board games ever made. But, beyond that, its core design innovation - a board whose pathways physically shift every turn, forcing players to think ahead - has inspired whole generations of board games in the decades since, making Labyrinth a seriously influential series too.

Now, in the game's 40th anniversary year, Ravensburger's latest and most ambitious version, Labyrinth: Chronicles, is about to hit store shelves, aiming to delight both the classic game's younger audience and adult hobby gamers. It builds on the original with fully 3D components, detailed minis, and a replayable co-operative story campaign, with legacy-style boxes of game-altering add-ons to open as you go.

Thanks to support and sponsorship from our friends at Ravensburger, Wargamer Direct will bring you a true close-up look at this remarkable new game, with insider commentary delving into the series' four decades of history, and where this enormous new box fits in. It's going to be a unique celebration of a landmark series' past and future that no board game fan should miss.

That's all coming alongside our world first preview of future models for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game, and more delights we haven't even announced yet! Wargamer Direct premieres on YouTube Thursday, July 30, so don't miss out - subscribe to our channel right now, and join the free Wargamer Discord community to stay up to date with every new announcement and teaser as we get closer to the big day.

We've still got more treats to reveal about Wargamer Direct 2026 - stay tuned to find out what else you can enjoy in our 35-minute online show!