Wargamer Direct 2026 is just days away - watch our incredible trailer RIGHT NOW!

Our exclusive video showcase hits YouTube on July 30, with new Starcraft minis, a Labyrinth Chronicles deep dive, indie bangers, and more.

Wargamer Direct trailer promo image featuring images from Labyrinth Chronicles and unrevealed future Starcraft miniatures
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Labyrinth Chronicles Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game Wargamer Direct 
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On Thursday, July 30, we go live on YouTube with our very first Wargamer Direct tabletop video showcase - featuring the exclusive, world first reveal of five (5) brand new models for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game, an in-depth video tour of the Labyrinth Chronicles board game, and our team's personal tributes to four outstanding indie games. For a taste of what's coming, watch our kick-ass trailer below!

We've pulled out all the cinematic stops for this one, to put on a show worthy of the amazing games we're bringing along for your viewing pleasure - so feast your eyes on just a morsel of the banquet to come:

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If that whetted your appetite, good - because there's plenty more to come! Wargamer Direct 2026 premieres on Youtube Thursday, July 30, at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST - so if you want to be one of the first people in the world to see the next wave of Starcraft miniatures up close, explore a rather magical board game, and see your Wargamer team pour our nerdy hearts out over some indie masterpieces:

Click Notify Me on the premiere below, like the video, and subscribe to Wargamer's channel, right now!

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Wargamer Direct isn't just a YouTube show, though - we'll have exclusive extra info to dig into right here on Wargamer.com, plus some massive competitions that'll give you the chance to win some of the sparkling tabletop jewels featured in the show (and more besides).

Clear half an hour in your diary, and tell your friends, relatives, workmates, loose acquaintances, and anyone who's ever touched a tabletop game: this is going to be a very special show you don't want to miss.

To stay up to date as we get closer to the big day (and be among the first to enter our stonking giveaway draws), make sure you join the free Wargamer Discord community, too!

Alex is the gaming omnivore, clumsy escapist, and award-winning nerd who’s captained the good ship Wargamer from its 2021 relaunch to now. He has a degree in Politics and a Master’s in International Journalism, but failed his cycling proficiency test twice. He speaks (mostly) fluent German, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer 40k. When not pressing buttons at Wargamer HQ, you can often find him impatiently painting miniatures; half-finishing strategy board games against himself; or drinking lager in the bath with a Horus Heresy audiobook playing. < Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. DnD alignment: Lawful Good. He/Him.

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