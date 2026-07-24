Wargamer Direct 2026 is just days away - watch our incredible trailer RIGHT NOW!

On Thursday, July 30, we go live on YouTube with our very first Wargamer Direct tabletop video showcase - featuring the exclusive, world first reveal of five (5) brand new models for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game, an in-depth video tour of the Labyrinth Chronicles board game, and our team's personal tributes to four outstanding indie games. For a taste of what's coming, watch our kick-ass trailer below!

We've pulled out all the cinematic stops for this one, to put on a show worthy of the amazing games we're bringing along for your viewing pleasure - so feast your eyes on just a morsel of the banquet to come:

If that whetted your appetite, good - because there's plenty more to come! Wargamer Direct 2026 premieres on Youtube Thursday, July 30, at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST - so if you want to be one of the first people in the world to see the next wave of Starcraft miniatures up close, explore a rather magical board game, and see your Wargamer team pour our nerdy hearts out over some indie masterpieces:

Click Notify Me on the premiere below, like the video, and subscribe to Wargamer's channel, right now!

Wargamer Direct isn't just a YouTube show, though - we'll have exclusive extra info to dig into right here on Wargamer.com, plus some massive competitions that'll give you the chance to win some of the sparkling tabletop jewels featured in the show (and more besides).

Clear half an hour in your diary, and tell your friends, relatives, workmates, loose acquaintances, and anyone who's ever touched a tabletop game: this is going to be a very special show you don't want to miss.

To stay up to date as we get closer to the big day (and be among the first to enter our stonking giveaway draws), make sure you join the free Wargamer Discord community, too!