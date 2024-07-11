Make your own PC wargames with this $1564 dev kit, now $20

If you’re reading this story, there’s a good chance you love wargames (this is Wargamer, after all) and if you’ve ever thought you could do a good job of making them yourself on PC, you should check out the latest Humble Bundle. In total, it brings together $1564 (£1221.12) worth of wargaming development assets for just $20 (£15.81). That’s a 98% discount!

From character models and weapon packs, to tanks and biomes, this PC wargaming Humble Bundle collects a broad range of development assets. War has always been a popular subject for videogames, and this is a great opportunity to make your own mark on the genre. Perhaps one day your creation will have a home in our list of the best WW1 games or the best WW2 games?

All of the assets in this bundle have been designed for use with Unreal Engine, which is ideal for indie developers because of the fact that it can be used for free. There’s quite a lot of variety in the resources included too, with maps that fit in well with a Cyberpunk setting, as well as quiet European villages that look like they could be a battlefield in the Second World War. You’ve also got blood physics, various character models, maps, zombies, weapons and so much more. It covers a lot of ground.

As this is a Humble Bundle, even though you’re getting all these dev resources at a 98% discount, you’re actually helping to raise money for charity as well when you buy it. In this particular instance, the charity is Active Minds, which works to help improve the mental health of people aged 14 – 24.

