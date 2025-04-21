Warhammer 40k Gladius Relics of War, its DLCs, and other games are now under $2

If you’ve ever wanted to see the gameplay of Sid Meier’s Civilization merged with the world of Warhammer 40k, then your dreams came true seven years ago with the release of Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War from Slitherine Software. Whether you’re a complete newbie to the game or have been playing it since launch, you’ll likely be pleased to hear that the game, its DLCs, and a heap of other Warhammer 40k titles are available at under $2 / £2 each in the latest Fanatical bundle.

Warhammer: 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War sits proudly within our list of the best Warhammer 40k games, which is a testament to its quality because there are a lot of them to choose from. It stands out as the one and only 4x game in the Warhammer 40k franchise.

For those unfamiliar with the term, 4X stands for Explore, Expand, Exploit, and Exterminate. That’s a very appropriate set of initiatives for the likes of the Orks, the Space Marines, the Necrons, and the Imperial Guard (who are all playable here).

The one part of the Civilization series that Gladius of War is missing is diplomacy. It’s all-out tile-based war, which can be delightfully chaotic when you’ve got various factions involved in the same battle and they’re all only out for themselves.

You’ve probably heard that the enemy of your enemy is your friend, and sometimes you’ll have a situation where the Space Marines wipe out the Necron forces that were descending on your Orks… but they’ll soon turn on you as soon as they’re done. Everyone is everyone’s enemy.

The base game already provides a nice variety of maps, scenarios, and units, but the game gets a whole lot more depth when you work in the DLCs, seven of which are included in this bundle. At $1.45 / £1.45 each, we’ve never known them to be sold at a cheaper price. Given the extent of the content they provide and the overall cheap price of the bundle, they’re worth grabbing while on offer.

There’s the Demolition Pack that adds 11 varied new units to the mix, including the Sydonian Dragoons (foot soldiers ideal for close combat), the Assault Terminators (a massive, heavily armed and armored Space Marine), and the Burna Boys (flame-thrower armed Ork which are great for anti-infantry strategies).

Meanwhile, the Firepower pack focuses on (as you might guess) firepower, adding the Space Marine’s Whirlwind tank, the Necron’s Deathmark sniper, and Ork’s Deff Dread assault walker. These give you the freedom to approach each battle with a strategy that reflects your preferred tactics.

If you get three items in the bundle, they’ll cost $1.65 / £1.60 each, if you get five items, they’ll be $1.60 / £1.60 each, and if you go for seven, they’ll cost you just $1.45 / £1.45 each.

Here’s a full list of all the Gladius – Relics of War DLCs in the bundle:

Demolition Pack

Firepower Pack

Escalation Pack

Specialist Pack

Fortifications Pack

Assault Pack

And of course, the Build Your Own Warhammer 40,000: Battles Bundle includes several other popular games from the franchise as well, including:

Sanctus Reach (+DLC)

Armageddon (+DLC)

Battlesector (+DLC)

This bundle is available until Saturday, May 17, 2025. We don’t know when, or if, the games in this bundle will be brought down to this price again.

