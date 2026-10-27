Warhammer 40k Boltgun dev cuts 25% of staff, blames "market conditions" in now-deleted statement

Auroch Digital is laying off a quarter of its staff, according to statement posted (and deleted) yesterday.

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Warhammer 40k: Boltgun 2 
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Auroch Digital has announced job cuts, with 25% of its staff facing redundancy. In a written statement posted to social media (and now mysteriously deleted) the indie developer, responsible for games like Warhammer 40k Boltgun and Wildermyth, declared its decision to "restructure the studio".

The post chalked the job cuts to prevailing headwinds in the video game industry, writing that "the same market conditions that have challenged so many of our fellow developers have now also affected us".

The indie studio, located in Bristol, England, is responsible for multiple recent Warhammer 40k games. After releasing a game every year or two, 2026 has been Auroch's busiest year by far, with Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War released in March, Boltgun 2 launched earlier this month, and Warhammer Survivors planned for November 2026. Both of the titles released this year have a 90%+ positive Steam rating.

In the statement, which now no longer appears on Auroch's LinkedIn or Twitter pages, the studio said it was immensely proud of what its staff had achieved and deeply sorry for the situation.

Despite revenue continuing to rise, video games as a whole looks to be in a sorry state, and job losses - always a dole and dismal pitter-patter in the background of this industry - have steadily grown into a deluge over the past several years. Just last week, EA shut down BioWare and October has already seen job cuts at Activision, Xbox, Gravity Well, and Supermassive.

Though consumer spending keeps improving, it's increasingly concentrated on a few giga live service games like Roblox and Fortnite, with the limited attention left for everyone else affecting all - from AAA studios to the smallest of indies. Meanwhile, technological progress keeps pushing game production costs and development cycles up and up.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)