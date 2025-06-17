Snag a free PC copy of Warhammer 40k Boltgun by joining our Discord

When we saw Auroch Digital - the studio behind Warhammer 40k Boltgun - had made a free, typing game spinoff, our first reaction was 'er, what?' and our second was 'this freaking rocks'. So we got talking to the folks at Auroch, and we're delighted to say they're coming to join us in the Discord for a live AMA about it next week! To celebrate, we've got five free Boltgun Steam keys to give away, and to be in with a chance of winning one, you just have to join Wargamer's Discord community.

An eye meltingly vivid, fast moving boomer shooter, Warhammer 40k Boltgun took a lot of 40k fans aback (me included) with its level of polish and exquisitely smooth, ultra-violent gameplay that sells the retro doomlike feel perfectly. It was an easy addition to our line up of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made.

And if you haven't given it a try, now's your chance to get blastin' for zero dollars: join the Wargamer Discord community through the competition window below, and you'll be entered for our prize draw to win one of five copies - just in time for our live video AMA with the game's Creative Director Aaron Ashbrook next Wednesday!



Wargamer - Warhammer 40k Boltgun Discord Giveaway





If you're already a Discord member, you can still enter by clicking through the Discord button above - and everybody can then get extra entries to the draw by hitting those other buttons to check out the game's Steam page, following our social media channels, and more.

Entries close at 11.59 ET/8.59pm PT on Tuesday, June 24 (that's 4.59am on Wednesday, June 25 for UK readers) so you've got one week to enter. If you're not lucky the first time, though, don't panic - we'll have five more keys to give away to folks who join our live video AMA with Auroch Digital's Creative Director Aaron Ashbrook!

The AMA will take place on Wednesday, June 25 at 8.30am PT / 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST, for one hour - with Ashbrook here to answer your burning questions about Boltgun and its delightfully weird spinoff, Words of Vengeance. And five randomly chosen guests at the AMA will also win shiny, free Steam keys for Boltgun! You can't say fairer than that.

We're stoked to welcome them to the community for an hour of nerdy chat about the wild, out-of-left-field success that Boltgun has become; how its Ultramarine version of Doomguy, Malum Caedo, became such a meme; and just exactly whose idea it was to take a lightning fast gunfest and turn it into a typing game. I mean, just… well, we'll save it for next week, eh?

Once you've entered above, we've got lots to keep you occupied while we wait for next week's AMA - for a start, you can join in our painting competition in the Discord, where the winner gets the brand new Fulgrim model for Warhammer 40k!

And you can get a double dose of essential lore by having a read of our guide to all the Warhammer 40k factions, and our massive compendium of the lives of all 21 Warhammer 40k primarchs.