As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

You can play Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy as early as December 16 - here's the PC specs you'll need

Superfans and eager explores who bought the Developer's Digital Pack or Collector's Edition of Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy don’t have long to wait.

A grotesquely mutated chaos entity with a daemonic head breathing fire from the alpha of Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy
Timothy Linward Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k Warhammer 40k: Dark Heresy 

The alpha version of Owlcat Games' upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, its second CRPG set in the grimdark Warhammer 40k universe, will be available on December 16, the studio has announced. We ask Owlcat's head of publishing Andrey Tsvetkov what players should expect - and what king of rig you'll need to get the game to run.

 

 

The Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy Alpha is available "by purchasing the Developer's Digital Pack ($79) or the Collector's Edition ($289)". This is one of those cases where the Collector's Edition only adds physical knicknacks - a statue of a Kroot, a novella, artbook, 'collector's box' for the game, and a solid metal Inquisitorial Insignia. If you're subscribed to Warhammer+ - Games Workshop's premium fanclub - at the end of October, you'll get 25% off the Collector's Edition.

Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy - a tribal camp of the alien Kroot, humanoids with beaks and quills in place of hair

The Dark Heresy Alpha will cover "Part of Act I, but we won't spoil what it includes yet", Tsvetkov says, "We can say there will be plenty of Kroot people, as you saw in the teaser". "It will include all [the] systems we currently intend to introduce in Dark Heresy", he says, adding "We're in active development, so players' opinions will be important in shaping the final game".

Dark Heresy builds on the work Owlcat did with Rogue Trader, one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made and so far the only CRPG set in the universe. I tested the Rogue Trader Alpha and was incredibly impressed by both the quantity and quality of gameplay - and while there were bugs (and random dialogue that hadn't been translated from Russian), my main problem in the Alpha was how much it left me wanting to play the full game.

YouTube Thumbnail

The exact minimum and recommended specs for Dark Heresy haven't been nailed down yet, "as the game will change and be polished during development". But Tsvetkov makes these provisional recommendations for the Alpha:

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / Radeon RX 6700 XT
VRAM: 8 GB+
API: DirectX 12
CPU: Intel Core i5-12600 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600
RAM: 16 GB

I ask Tsvetkov how Dark Heresy compares with its big brother. "While the core gameplay may look similar, the experience is very different", he says. "In Rogue Trader, you're a privateer - master of your vessel, wielding wealth and influence across a sector. In Dark Heresy, you're an acolyte serving an Inquisitor: an operative without grand fleets or vast resources, pursuing goals from the shadows in a secret war against corruption within and without."

Owlcat loves creating minigames within its CRPGs. In Rogue Trader that was managing your trade empire. In Dark Heresy "we will introduce a dedicated investigation system as a central mechanic, helping you connect the dots across events in the sector". One thing remains the same: "Your actions, beliefs, and decisions will shape the course of your investigation". So expect options to become an aquila-waving Puritan or a Chaos-tainted Radical before your mission is complete.

An investigation in Warhammer 40k Dark Heresy - a grainy green hololith projects the movement of a group of characters

Did you play Rogue Trader to death? Were you an Alpha backer? Or perhaps you played the original pen and paper Dark Heresy Warhammer 40k RPG and have some epic tales of your acolyte's investigations? We'd love to hear your stories in the Wargamer Discord community.

If you're a CRPG player who's not certain about the Warhammer 40k universe, I highly recommend looking at Rogue Trader. I recently wrote an article about how 40k RPGs are the perfect way to introduce newcomers to the setting - you can read it here. I was talking about pen and paper games, but it's just as true for CRPGs.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)