Grab Warhammer 40k Darktide and 7 other games for just $12 in this bundle

Despite launching with a raft of technical issues back in 2022, Warhammer 40k: Darktide has received numerous updates that have turned the horde-shooter FPS into a brilliant game. And this November, PC players can get it to keep as part of the Humble Choice subscription, which comes with $200 worth of games for just $11.99.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is an excellent, simple way to dip into Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40k sci-fi universe. It’s a slick, satisfying Left 4 Dead-style co-op shooter that’s full of grimdark vibes but is really welcoming to total setting noobs – there might be Warhammer 40k faction lore underpinning the hordes of zombies and other gribblies you’re gunning down, but your character’s sinister boss isn’t telling them any of it, and you don’t have to worry about it.

Humble Bundle sells games, bundles, and software while raising money for good causes. Each month, subscribers to the Humble Choice service get to download a selection of games – and for November, Darktide is the headline game – a title that’d normally set you back around $40 (£33) on PC.

In Darktide, you and up to three friends play convicts recruited as foot-soldiers of the dreaded 40k Inquisition. With only four of you in the squad, you’ll be swamped by daemonically-cursed enemies as you delve deep into the guts of a massive metal hive city. It’s a hectic, pell-mell experience that mixes shooting and melee, with progressive difficulty levels to work through and lots of lovely loot to grab. The soundtrack also absolutely rips; all in all it’s one of the best Warhammer 40k games out there.

And as our sister site shared last month, a recent free update completely overhauled itemization with the Unlocked and Loaded update. There’s no better time to dive into Warhammer 40k: Darktide’s world than right now.

That’s not all that’s in this month’s Humble Choice, of course. Other games include the likes of Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighter’s League, and Cassette Beasts, offering hundreds of hours of enjoyment.

Humble also directs some of the proceeds from Humble Choice to a charitable cause, and this month that’s the Movember foundation, which supports research and advocacy for male health issues.

If the horde-smashing adrenaline of Warhammer 40k: Darktide helps you fall in love with the universe, make sure to check out the best Warhammer 40k books to explore more stories in this massive world. The one thing Darktide is missing is Space Marines, and you’ll find plenty of them in the 40k novels!