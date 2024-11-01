Warhammer 40k: Darktide just hit its lowest price ever

Listen up, servants of the God Emperor – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has hit its lowest price ever, with a 60% discount on Fanatical. For the low price of $23.99 (or $19.99 if you opt for the Standard edition), players can enjoy a Left 4 Dead-style horde shooter in the grimdark setting of the 41st millennium.

When people think of Warhammer 40k, the first faction that comes to most people’s minds is the Space Marines. Less powerful, but no less crucial in the never-ending fight against the foes of the Imperium are its brave humans and abhumans. The stalwart soldiers of the Astra Militarum stand fast against existential threats with discipline, strategy, and sheer numbers. But Warhammer 40k: Darktide’s crew of Rejects have none of those qualities – and their exploits make for one of the best Warhammer 40k games there is.

Instead of a disciplined soldier, you take on the role of a former prisoner, now black ops agent of the Inquisition. Instead of a detailed military strategy, you will be dropped haphazardly onto a hive planet with vague instructions. Instead of massive armies, there’s only ever four of you. Heck, unlike the established characters of Vermintide, these misfits have no unique names, further emphasizing their expendability. Even so, these so-called “rejects” are no less badass against the Imperium’s countless enemies.

The hive city of Tertium is a living, breathing nightmare, and its cancerous growths are eager to feast on any invaders. The game offers deep build diversity for each class. Pair that with fast-paced movement and sprawling hive city stages, I’ve barely spent a single moment in Darktide when I wasn’t covered in heretic blood. Whether tactically picking off foes with a lasgun or smashing foes up close with religious zeal, Darktide’s seamless blend of melee and ranged combat remains uniquely thrilling.

Fans of Warhammer 40k can grab the following editions of Warhammer 40k: Darktide on Fanatical at a deep discount:

Given the minor difference in price between editions, we highly recommend picking up the Imperial Edition. The Imperial Edition includes bonus cosmetics and premium currency, giving players a headstart on that all important fashion endgame.

The Imperium is a surprisingly diverse setting – if you’re willing to die for the Emperor, it has a role for you – so why not check out my article on how Warhammer 40k handles LGBTQ representation? Otherwise, check out our guide to the best Warhammer 40k books for more grimdark goodness.