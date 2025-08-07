Warhammer 40k Darktide just hit its lowest price ever

If you've slept on ace multiplayer FPS Warhammer 40k Darktide, now is the time to jump on board, as it's hit its highest discount ever on the Fanatical webstore. You can grab a Steam key for Darktide for just $15.99 (£13.19), or $20.99 (£17.49) for the upgraded Imperial Edition - and unusually, this is a game where I'd recommend you consider that enhanced edition.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is one of the best Warhammer 40k games on PC and console, a mission-based multiplayer shooter with a focus on hordes of enemies, powerful unique foes, and plenty of bone-crunching melee combat. It's Left For Dead in the Warhammer 40k Universe, basically, with the addition of class powers and a Diablo-style gear grinding loop.

The core gunplay and combat of Darktide has been great from day one. Developer Fatshark needed a year and change to iron out some jank, and then even longer to really nail the supporting progression systems for players who love to spec out their character with additional bling and fine-tune their builds for the highest difficulty levels.

It's probably the most immersive take on the Warhammer 40k universe - and yes, I'm counting Space Marine 2 in that. Darktide's never-ending war for the Chaos-corrupted Forge World Tertium gets right down into the grime and desperation of life in the Imperium of Man in a way that playing a member of a Space Marine chapter just doesn't.

The enhanced Imperial Edition is on sale for a bigger 65% discount at $20.99 (£17.49). It comes with a bunch of cosmetics, in game currency (to buy yet more hats for your shooty man or woman), and critically, a digital edition of the full soundtrack by Jesper Kyd. The music for Darktide is ridiculously good, a perfect jam to kill heretics to. Just listen to "Disposal Unit" and tell me you aren't ready to die for the Emperor:

If you end up picking this up, why not come looking for group in the official Wargamer Discord community?

Wargamer maintains plenty of lore guides if you'd like to learn more about the Warhammer 40k factions.