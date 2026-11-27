On Thursday, King Art Games dropped a free demo for the army painter tool in Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War IV. To put it through its paces, I've done my best to do my worst, and see just how far I can bend it before it breaks. Prepare to witness the power of this fully operational army painter tool!

The tool is free to download from Steam, and weighs in at a hefty 45GB. It's got every unit and structure from all four playable Dawn of War IV factions in there, plus their idle animations. 45GB still feels like most of a game to me, but I might have my head stuck in 2016. Zooming in on these models reveals detail on par with the original 2011 Space Marine, which sounds really disappointing until you remember this is an RTS game, and there'll be scores of warriors on screen at once.

There are two editing modes. Basic editing lets you pick one of the official paint schemes - eight Space Marine chapters, seven Adeptus Mechanicus forge worlds, six Necron dynasties, or six Ork clans - as a starting point, and then change the colors on ten defined zones of the model. You can pick colors from a swatch, use a color wheel and HSB sliders, or just write in hex codes. Barbie Pink is E0218A, by the way:

The decal selection is seriously limited. I understand why you're not free to upload your own images to use as insignia - Dawn of War IV multiplayer doesn't need Space Marine chapters with penises or swastikas as their icon. But you also can't borrow decals between factions. It might be lore appropriate, but Space Marine 2 let us!

I'd recommend starting in basic editing mode to define the army at the top level, but you'll need advanced mode to really refine things. This gives you even more army-level color customization options, unit-level customization, and then the freedom to select individual sections of each model and recolor them.

With that, I was able to create the multicolored patchwork marine you'll probably know if you've ever played Space Marine 2 multiplayer, Buzz Lightyear, Optimus Prime, and my high school uniform (yes, the purple one, no, we weren't thrilled to wear it).

You can also recolor elements that are completely inaccessible in basic mode, like the skintone of squighogs, which is how I arrived at my Garfieldhog ridden by John Orkbuckle. I somewhat regret making this one.

You can adjust the colors in even more ways, that I haven't fully experimented with. There are sliders to define the texture properties, from dull to shiny metallic, matt to glossy smooth, and how much light the color emits in the dark. Then you can tinker with the edge highlight, edge wear, soft shadows, and dirt, each of which have their own sub-menus of settings.

I only played with this in earnest to kill the metallic shine on the shirt for Chronomancer Hat'Sun-e Mi'ku. Actually, the Hatsune Miku Necron scheme lowkey cooks. I might turn it into a full army when I get my hands on the game.

Just as I was writing this up, I realized I'd completely missed the option to create color gradients and even 'reflective' (three color) gradients. A little tinkering, and upping the 'sharpness' of the gradient to 100% to remove all blending between the colors, and I had a pansexual pride flag marine.

I've applied this to the whole of a model, but you could put it onto a single armor panel. So if you want to give your Space Marines shoulder pads celebrates a particular two-or-three-banded flag, you can! It's bad news for Mauritanians though. Four-banded flag gang in disarray.

Preliminary verdict - this is a damn good army painter! It's not got the decals or the freedom to place them needed to make some of the more ornamented Space Marines chapters, like the Carcharodon Astra, nor does it have the depth of cosmetics found in Space Marine 2. But most of the time these figures will be rendered at about two to five millimeters tall; this seems more than ample.

Dawn of War IV drops on December 3. Will it make it to our guide to the best Warhammer 40k games? Stay tuned!

If you've created any masterworks or eyesores in the army painter demo, why not share them in the Wargamer Discord community?