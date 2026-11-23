On Monday King Art Games, developer of the upcoming Warhammer 40k: Dawnof War IV, has just dropped a new trailer for the game. Designed to drum up sales for the game's deluxe Commander Edition, for experienced tabletop Warhammer 40k fans it also has a pretty clear hint about the first new faction arriving in DLC - it looks like we're getting Chaos Space Marines.

Dawn of War 4 Commander Edition comes with some perks, including unlocking the game three days early, getting the in-game soundtrack, and a subscription game to all the DLC released during year one. Two pieces have already been announced, Prologue and Aftermath, and the trailer gives us a few more morsels of information.

In the Story Prologue, you'll "return to Aurelia, the lost homeworld of the Blood Ravens, as a legendary commander leads a strikeforce in search of something vital for the chapter's future". The smart money is on Chapter Master Gabriel Angelos, because who else counts as a legendary commander of the Blood Ravens? He was the protagonist in DoW and DoW 3, and then the commander in DoW 2 was a nameless player insert.

Aurelia is really not a place you want to go unless you have good reason: it was yanked into the warp by the Great Unclean One Ulkair, and spat back into reality through the machinations of the Black Legion. Now "beneath its ruins, something awaits, something that will change the Blood Ravens forever".

The store description for the Aftermath DLC has already confirmed it will add a new playable faction "across all game modes" and "a story-driven campaign continuation" of the Kronus narrative from the main game. There'll also be "new playable commanders".

But who will the fifth playable faction be? There's a clue in the trailer. Just as Toby Longworth booms out that "what began on Aurelia is coming to Kronus", we get a three second shot of a pair of glowing, perfectly circular yellow eyes, shrouded in ember-flecked smoke. Jagged lines of light emanate out from around the eyes, as if the entity is burning from within, and the light is shining through a cracked mask.

Warhammer 40k has a surprising number of malignant entities that glow with an inner light, but only one has such perfectly circular, lens-like eyes: Vashtorr the Arkifane, the Soul Forge King, the Chaos demigod of "unrestrained invention and abominable artifice".

Vashtorr is a greater daemonic entity that has so far remained independent from the main four 40k Chaos Gods. It often cooperates with the Chaos Space Marines, particularly the Black Legion, joining in Abaddon the Despoiler's black crusades, and the Iron Warriors, with whom it shares an affinity for cramming unwilling daemons into mechanical bodies to create daemon engines.

I'm genuinely hyped to see how the team at King Art Games animate the Chaos Space Marines and particularly the daemon engines. Since they last appeared in Dawn of War 2 the model range for more or less the entire Warhammer 40k faction has been refreshed, and the new sculpts are sick - I really want to see how the new Defiler scuttles across the battlefield!

How are you feeling about Dawn of War 4 - does it look like it'll knock Space Marine 2 from its spot as the best Warhammer 40k game ever, or are you worried about how a modern RTS can live up to your nostalgic memories of the original game? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!