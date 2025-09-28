A new Dawn of War 4 trailer just dropped, and it's all in-game goodness

A new Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 trailer debuted at PC Gaming Show Tokyo, and it's a deep dive into how the game looks in-engine. Kronus burns once more as factions clash over control of the doomed planet. As the Imperium trade blows with the Orks however, the awakening Necrons come out to slay. The sudden onslaught means the Imperium is on the backfoot, and Kronus goes from conquest to survival.

The most notable detail among fans is how closely the units now look to their tabletop counterparts. There's a bit of an uncanny valley effect going on to see Warhammer 40k factions come to life in such stunning modern graphics. Primaris Blood Raven mains will most certainly get hyped seeing the boy scouts look this good.

That being said, while the graphics look great, one detail did become a nitpick among fans. The voices, while by no means badly done, lack a certain oomph, so to speak. Said "oomph" is due to the lack of that iconic metallic vox sound among the Space Marines. Dawn of War 1 featured crunchy lines that would not be understood if not for the hilariously loud delivery of the units.

These over-the-top voice lines were part of Dawn of War's charm. With the release date in 2026, fans hope there's plenty of time to get the voice lines to that gritty ASMR quality. Ultimately, though, it is just a nitpick, and the in-engine look inspires confidence in the game's minute-to-minute aesthetics.

It will be exciting to see how other factions fare in Dawn of War 4's new look. After all, it's been eight years since the third entry, and every faction has expanded significantly since then. The Primaris units are just a glimpse into the surprises Dawn of War 4 has in store.

Wanna get hyped with other 40k fans? The Wargamer Discord is a great space for nerding out. Need a refresher on the tabletop releases? The Warhammer 40k codex release dates guide will get you on top of those debuts.