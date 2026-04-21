Warhammer 40k Dawn of War 4 unit roster - our full breakdown

The Warhammer 40k Dawn of War webpage now has helpful infographics listing a full roster of fifteen units for each of the four main factions, but if you're not already a fan of the tabletop wargame, what those units are and their battlefield role might be a mystery. That's where Wargamer can help, because we are massive Warhammer 40k nerds.

The original Dawn of War still ranks very highly on our guide to the best Warhammer 40k games, and we're incredibly excited for this series revival. So as a way to keep ourselves from going spare while we wait for it to release, we've cross-referenced those infographic images with our encyclopaedic knowledge of the setting to determine which units we'll get to play with when Dawn of War 4 releases.

Tracking from left to right through each infographic, here's all the units coming in Dawn of War 4.

Space Marines

The player will control the Blood Ravens chapter in the campaign, though in multi-player you'll be able to restyle your Space Marines to your taste.

Assault Intercessors - basic melee infantry.

Assault Intercessors with jump packs - fast moving melee infantry capable of disruptive, rocket-assisted jump assaults.

Bladeguard Veteran - elite melee infantry with armor-piercing power swords and defensive stormshields.

Redemptor Dreadnought - a heavy war-walker with fearsome melee potential and a choice of either an anti-horde or anti-elite main gun.

Drop pod - a disposable deployment system that launches Space Marine infantry from orbit into the midst of battle. Makes a big smash when it lands!

Eliminators - wearing light Phobos armor and hidden by chameleoline cloaks, Eliminator snipers wield either anti-infantry boltrifles, or light antitank laser rifles.

Invictor Warsuit - a lightweight war-walker designed to support infiltration and recon missions, the Invictor has a choice of anti-personnel support weapons and packs a decent punch in melee.

Eradicators - a short-range anti-armor infantry squad equipped with powerful melta rifles, wearing heavy Gravis power armor

Gladiator - a grav-tank that can be equipped either as an infantry-punishing Reaper, long-range anti-tank Lancer, or (as pictured) a short range anti-tank Valiant.

Infiltrators - wearing light Phobos armor, these infantry advance under smoke cover. Their marksman bolt carbines are short ranged but accurate anti-infantry weapons, but their key role is to disrupt enemy comms using their omni-scrambler jamming systems.

Intercessor - basic Space Marine ranged infantry. Elite and well armored.

Outriders - motorbike riding scouts and assault troops.

Repulsor Executioner - A heavy tank bristling with guns, with a limited troop transport capacity. A variant of the Repulsor heavy transport (which has slightly fewer guns and more transport capacity).

Terminators - incredibly heavily armored elite infantry capable of teleporting into battle. Hit hard in melee.

Phobos Captain - a lightly armored but elite Space Marine commander.

Dark Angels

The Dark Angels are a playable sub-faction of Space Marines with almost all the same units in their infographic as the regular Space Marines - except for one. The bottom right icon is Lion El'Jonson, the demigod Primarch and genetic primogenitor of the Dark Angels. It's not clear if Jonson will be available in multiplayer or only in the single-player campaign.

Orks

Beastboss on Squiqasaur - a rampaging engine of melee violence riding an even larger rampaging engine of melee violence.

Beastboss - a slightly slower rampaging engine of melee violence that has to travel on foot.

Beastsnagga boyz - traditional Orks who don't care for fancy tech - stronger than regular Boyz, and more skilled at taking down large prey.

Bomb squigs - a ravenous 'squig' (basically a mouth on legs) that the Orks have covered in bombs and pointed in the general direction of the enemy.

Boyz with choppas - basic melee infantry. Numerous, tough but unarmored, extremely aggressive.

Deffdredd - a cumbersome war walker with four hardpoints that contain a mixture of inaccurate guns and vicious melee weapons.

Deffkopta - lightweight, single-pilot air cavalry, equipped with a mixture of bombs, melee weapons, and anti-tankrockets.

Flash Gitz - show-off Orks with extravagant custom ranged weapons.

Gorkanaut - a walking effigy to the Ork gods, with a massive melee weapon, an array of powerful but inaccurate ranged weapons, and even limited transport capacity.

Gretchin (grots) - slaves to the Orks, generally used to soak up enemy firepower or clear minefields by running into them.

Battlewagon - an all purpose armored platform covered in inaccurate but powerful guns (and sometimes melee weapons), capable of carrying Orks straight into the fray.

Meganobs - elite Orks in crude but effective power armor bristling with guns and nasty melee weapons.

Mek - an Ork inventor and mechanical engineer, though more prone to making dangerous 'improvements' to equipment than actually fix it.

Boyz with shootas - very inaccurate ranged infantry (still quite handy in melee).

Squighog riders - Ork cavalry riding belligerent, bull-headed warbeasts.

Adeptus Mechanicus

The Adeptus Mechanicus horde technology and seek it out with greedy eagerness. Their society is controlled by the Tech Priests, who command the much of its war-machine through direct command over their subjects' networked nervous systems.

Kastelan Robots - sacred automatons equipped with powerful melee weapons and a variety of short to medium ranged anti-infantry weaponry. Obey strict programming from their masters that locks them into a specific behaviour.

Datasmith - a controller tasked with directing Kastelan robots, capable of changing their programming mid-battle.

Onager Dune Crawler - a four-legged war walker that can be equipped with a wide variety of heavy weaponry, with a loadout for any job.

Corpuscarii Electro-Priests - networked devotees whose bodies course with electricity they can discharge as blasts of lightning.

Ballistus Dunestrider - An agile light war-walker platform for Skitarii support weapons.

Kataphron Destroyer - a tracked ranged weapons platforms controlled by a lobotomized human cyborg, armed with either elite-infantry melting plasma weaponry, or armor crushing grav-cannons.

Kataphron Breacher - similar to the Destroyers, but more heavily armored, with melee weapons and shorter ranged main guns.

Knight Castellan - an apex war machine, a walking fortress bristling with incredibly powerful ranged weaponry.

Tech priest - A leader of the Cult Mechanicus equipped with the best weaponry and most advanced equipment.

Sicarian Ruststalkers - lightweight and stealthy melee assassins

Skitarii Marshall - a control node in the Mechanicus' networked warmachine that co-ordinates the efforts of Skitarii cyborg troops.

Skitarii Rangers - light infantry with long-ranged guns and a choice of support weapons.

Skitarii Vanguard - irradiated light infantry with short-ranged, rapid-firing anti-infantry weapons, and a choice of support weapons.

Skorpius Disintegrator - an armored hovercraft with a choice of potent energy cannons and supporting missile systems. A heavily up-armored version of the Skorpius Dunerider, an open-topped infantry transport.

Necrons

All Necrons are capable of limited self repair on the battlefield, and have sturdy metal bodies. Their actual level of consciousness depends on how elevated they are within the Necrons rigid social hierarchy.

Chronomancer - A Necron scientist skilled in the manipulation of time, with unparalleled abilities to manipulate events, reposition allies, and protect against harm.

Deathmarks - Lethal snipers capable of hiding in a pocket dimension until it's time to attack.

Lokhust Destroyers - members of the anti-life Destroyer cult abandon their original body shape, the better to kill. Lokhust Destroyers are mobile, hovering weapons platform equipped with powerful anti-infantry guns - their Lokhust Heavy Destroyer kin can optionally carry even more lethal anti-tank weaponry.

Skorpekh Destroyers - fanatical members of the Destroyer cult equipped with additional legs for speed, and hyperphase blades that make short work of even elite armored infantry. Fearsome melee opponents.

Canoptek Doomstalker - a towering support walker equipped with an apocalyptic anti-tank gun.

Immortals - heavy ranged infantry with potent anti-infantry guns.

Lychguard - bodyguards for Necron Nobles. Elite melee infantry with a defensive slant.

Monolith - a massive, extremely resilient, hovering war engine equipped with devastating weaponry and the ability to teleport Necron units into battle.

Scarab swarms - small drone constructs that ordinarily repair Necron tomb complexes, but which act as a disruptive melee swarm in times of battle.

Skorpekh Destroyer Lord - foremost among the Skorpekh Destroyers. A walking blender.

Canoptek Spyders - guardian constructs set to maintain Necron tombs in the millennia before the Great Awakening. Can protect and repair other Necron units, spawn scarab swarms, and turn its construction equipment into effective short-ranged weapons.

Triarch Stalker - A war-walker piloted by an agent of the cross-dynasty Triarch council, beholden only to the Necron's Silent King. Has decent melee prowess, a choice of extremely powerful short-ranged guns, and surprising speed.

C'tan Shard of the Void Dragon - a splintered fragment of a star god trapped in a body of living metal. Unfathomably dangerous.

Necron warriors - basic ranged infantry with a durable robot body and effective Gauss weaponry.

Canoptek Wraiths - guardian constructs set to defend Necron tombs. Fast, equipped with lethal short-ranged anti-infantry weapons, and capable of phasing in and out of reality, making them incredibly durable.

What other units do you want to see in Dawn of War 4 - either in DLC, or in some surprise reveals before the release? Do you think the four rosters are going to be balanced against one another, or will Deep Silver need to make some big changes to how units function compared to the lore to get everything balanced? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community.