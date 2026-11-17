Grand Theft Auto VI is so hotly anticipated, so hyped, so pre-emptively popular, that many videogame publishers shifted the release date of their biggest titles to arrive at least a month ahead of it, or pushed back into the next year. Warhammr 40,000: Dawn of War IV isn't one of them: set to release on December 3, it's going to be well inside the GTA VI blast zone, with wallets emptied and the media cycle dominated by GTA commentary. Can it survive on its own merits?

Ordinarily, I wouldn't even ask this kind of question about two games so totally different as Dawn of War 4 and GTA 6. DoW 4 is real time strategy, GTA 6is an open world third person action game; DoW 4 is set in the grimdark Warhammer 40,000 universe, GTA 6 is set in a satirical take on contemporary Florida; DoW 4 has a pulp war story, GTA 6 has a bonnie-and-clyde tale of criminals in love; DoW 4 is a PC-first title, GTA 6 is at home on consoles.

But according to consumer data website Sensor Tower, GTA 6 has sold just short of 15 million units, for a revenue of $1.45 billion, on XBox and Playstation alone, and it's not even out yet. Those numbers are unfathomable; between the release of the original Dawn of War in September 2004 and Sega acquiring the franchise in January 2013, DoW 1 and DoW 2 managed combined sales of a comparatively paltry 7 million.

DoW 4 is a glossy RTS, and it's trading on a great brand and a lot of nostalgic fondness. The original DoW was both an innovative game in its genre, and the best Warhammer 40k game for decades either side of its release; in marketing and interviews, the developers have been clear that the original DoW was a guiding light for the new title. That's a good strategy for gathering in the flock of millennials who grew up playing Dawn of War, or RTS gamers pining for the good old days of the early '00s, who are now playing other titles.

The issue is that - as video essayist Static Canvas lays out in the video below - GTA VI's nostalgic pulling power (not to mention marketing and general hype) is off the chart. This is the kind of cultural event that convinces people who haven't touched a videogame in a decade to pick up a games consoles. The GTA pull is going to be felt all the way throughout the gaming community.

A lot depends on what DoW 4 needs to be considered 'successful'. The original DoW was released when the RTS was a mainstream PC gaming genre and the premier format for online multiplayer strategy. RTS games have shrunk in prominence since then, but the gaming audience as a whole has grown. Does publisher Deep Silver expect DoW 4 to capture the hardcore RTS market, the wider strategy market, or to reach out and pluck strategy-curious fans from further afield?

A lower sales target is easier to reach, obviously, but fans of a niche genre should also be less affected by the allure of GTA. Strategy games reward gaming monogamy by providing a more engaging experience to more engaged players. That's an audience less likely to be drawn in by games outside their wheelhouse. Just as importantly, strategy streamers and gaming websites are way less likely to change their coverage, compared to generalists.

But if DoW 4 needs to sell like a blockbuster, and publisher Deep Silver expects that to happen in the release window, that could be a problem. It will have to reach beyond the core strategy game audience, to people who play a variety of games. And to make blockbuster numbers, it will need to tap into a specific kind of customer - the "one game per year gamer", or OGPYG.

The archetype for the OGPYG is someone who pre-orders the annual Call of Duty or Madden NFL update every year, but otherwise isn't interested in shopping for games. They could just as easily be a Switch owner who only buys first party Nintendo titles, or a grand strategy player who buys every Hearts of Iron expansion religiously. They trust big, well-marketed games to offer high quality experiences, and their buying decisions are as much determined by how they spend their time as what titles cost. This is the kind of customer who will pay an extra $35 to get a premium pre-order, but would never spend that on an indie title.

Many OGPYGs simply won't consider strategy titles at all. But DoW 4 might appeal to some - it's got the Warhammer 40k label, the quality DoW brand, and it's a very highly produced game. But if we look further ahead, at a title currently set to release in 2027, is suddenly seems a lot more missable - Total War: Warhammer 40,000 is on the horizons.

If you're a core strategy gamer, the differences between the two titles are obvious; RTS and Grand Strategy are not the same kind of game. But from the perspective of someone who makes very infrequent game purchases, the promise that Total War: Warhammer 40k will arrive some time in the next 12 months could make it a lot easier to drop DoW 4 and pick up GTA 6 instead.

If DoW 4 does suffer from poor launch day sales, that may not spell the end. Continuous economic depressions in the West, and the drought of components for gaming PCs, mean gamers are increasingly buying older and cheaper games, which digital distribution keeps permanently available. A game with a weak launch week can recover and have good lifetime sales, something that used to be impossible. Strategy games are well placed to take advantage of this, particularly through the sale of multiple small DLC.

DoW 4 looks like a strong entry in the underserved RTS genre, and I expect the core audience for strategy games will be less easily drawn away by a mainstream blockbuster. Publisher Deep Silver has a track record of supporting (at least some of) its games over the long term. But I don't envy the developers at King Art Games launching this ship into warp storm Grand Theft Auto.

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