Grab some cheap Warhammer 40k terrain in Michaels’ Halloween sale

If you’re trying to build up a collection of tabletop wargames terrain on a budget, we’ve found a great deal for you. North American craft store Michaels is selling a range of model building kits for just $4.99 each, and while they’re a lot cuter than anything that Games Workshop makes, they’re the perfect scale to make great terrain for Warhammer 40k or Age of Sigmar.

The kits are made from plywood, and are part of Make Market’s Halloween crafts range. Though they’re definitely channelling the convivial fun of Halloween, rather than the horror, they still have a nice light gothic touch that means they will work well as line-of-sight blocking terrain for Warhammer 40k or Age of Sigmar.

There are seven buildings in the range, each with a battery powered LED that lets you light them up from inside:

Crypt

Apothecary

Haunted House

Broom Emporium

Pumpkin Patch

Cat Cafe

They’re only available online, not in store – free delivery is available on orders over $49.

Each building fits snugly into a 6” cube, very close in size to the midsized ruined building from the recent Kill Team: Hivestorm box set. We don’t have them in hand, so we haven’t been able to test how well the windows and doors scale up against Space Marines or Stormcast Eternals, but they should be close enough for most gaming purposes.

These kits may require a little bit of work if you want them to really look the part. While you’ll have no trouble painting them using standard paints for miniatures, and can stick spare bits on them with superglue to give them a bit more of a sci-fi flare, we advise you wear protective goggles if you plan to cut them up. Plywood produces splinters when it’s snapped, and you don’t want one in your eye.

If you want to ensure that each of your Warhammer 40k factions has its own perfectly themed dollhouses, check out our guide to Warhammer terrain. It’s focused on products that you can get onto the table with no trouble, at a variety of different price points.