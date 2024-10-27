Get 97% off these Warhammer 40k-inspired 3D printables

For only $25, 3D printing enthusiasts can grab over $800 worth of 3D printer files for sci-fi miniatures via Humble Bundle. Dubbed the “Futuristic Forge” bundle, these high-quality 3D models range from teched-out mechs to heavily corrupted berserkers, and would work great in sci-fi wargames like Warhammer 40,000, One Page Rules, or indie games like The Doomed and Space weirdos.

There’s lots here that will be useful if you play any kind of sci-fi miniature wargames, particularly the impressive range of terrain. The near-future and cyberpunk style minis will be great for RPGs and a variety of different indie wargames, while many of the figures would also make great proxies for Warhammer 40k.

3D printed proxies aren’t usable at official wargaming tournaments and aren’t allowed in official Warhammer stores. But if you just want to play with your friends, you can use literally any model that you want – and some of these will make great stand-ins for specific Warhammer 40k factions .

Models like the Heavy Berskers Squad are worthy followers of Warhammer 40k Khorne, clad in spikes and armed with heavy axes. The Demon Lord model can lead these violent marauders into battle with claws as long as the average Guardsman. Speaking of which, for those who like the can-do attitude of the Astra Militarum, the Rocket Squad Infantry set adds some much-needed humanity to the over-the-top army.

It’s not just humans and ex-humans populating the bundle either. The Heavy Mechas, armed with either plasma guns, rockets, or claws, will work in the role of Dreadnought for any Space Marines army. Meanwhile, filthy Xenos like Tyranids are well-represented by the Alien, Alien Spawn, and Melee Plazma Bug models.

These are far from the only models available, as hobbyists have over 100 to choose from. In addition to the Warhammer 40k-inspired models, here are some notable 3D models that will fit right into any sci-fi display and are included in the Futuristic Forge Humble Bundle:

Space Shogun Warriors

Toy Mecha

Sci-fi Motorbikes

Various Terrain

Industrial Pipes and Vats

The Futuristic Forge bundle will last until October 31, 2024. Money raised from the bundle will go towards Make-A-Wish, the iconic foundation dedicated to granting the wishes of children living with critical illnesses.

For those who wondered about female Space Marines in Warhammer 40k, yours truly discusses the phenomenon in-depth. Otherwise, check out these Warhammer 40k action figures to fill out your grimdark collection further.