The Legion of the Damned roars back into Warhammer 40k in Kill Team Armageddon

Games Workshop capped off the scorching Warhammer Autumn preview show with a heavy metal reveal - flaming Space Marines covered in bones.

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On Friday, just as the Warhammer Big Autumn Preview was winding down, Games Workshop brought out the big guns - brand new models for the Legion of the Damned. There's much to be said about these mysterious and ethereal Space Marines, but for the benefit of anyone who hasn't been stewing in the hobby for a long time, the short version is this - they're angry ghosts who are always on fire.

The new Legion of the Damned kits will debut in Warhammer 40k Kill Team: Armageddon, the next big box release for the tactical skirmish game. They're paired up against an mob of Ork Nobz and their weedy gretchin accomplices, and they'll do battle against the background of new Kill Zone Armageddon terrain.

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The new Legion of the Damned models are, if you'll permit me to be poetic, freaking sick. The new kit is packed with references to the various earlier models and pieces of art that have represented them, and they're wearing a motley mixture of different power armor, including Mk VII and Mk VI.

GW has confirmed that the Legion will have rules in 40k, though not where those will show up. In Kill Team there are several models with special roles, including a Legionnaire ancient equipped with a flaming skeleton banner, a gunner with a meltagun, and an incinerator with a heavy flamer. The overall effect is absolutely freaking metal.

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Photograph by Games Workshop - Warhammer 40k Legion of the Damned ancient, a Space Marine carrying a banner with a skeletal angel that is currently on firePhotograph by Games Workshop - Warhammer 40k Legion of the Damned Space Marine in blck power armor with a skull-faced visor plate, a massive heavy flamer weapon, licked with flamesPhotograph by Games Workshop - Warhammer 40k Legion of the Damned models, Space Marines in black power armor decorated with bones, both currently on fire, one holding a burning power sword, the other a burning banner of a skeletal angelPhotograph by Games Workshop - Warhammer 40k Legion of the Damned Space Marines, troopers wearing black power armor adorned with skeletal motifs, all of them on fire
Photograph by Games Workshop - Warhammer 40k Legion of the Damned ancient, a Space Marine carrying a banner with a skeletal angel that is currently on firePhotograph by Games Workshop - Warhammer 40k Legion of the Damned Space Marine in blck power armor with a skull-faced visor plate, a massive heavy flamer weapon, licked with flamesPhotograph by Games Workshop - Warhammer 40k Legion of the Damned models, Space Marines in black power armor decorated with bones, both currently on fire, one holding a burning power sword, the other a burning banner of a skeletal angelPhotograph by Games Workshop - Warhammer 40k Legion of the Damned Space Marines, troopers wearing black power armor adorned with skeletal motifs, all of them on fire

The Nob mob was revealed in the run up to the new Ork Codex release. In 40k they're a bit of a melee and ranged blender unit, but in Kill Team they'll function a little differently. See, every Nob in the mob thinks they're the boss, and their rules will give each one main character energy. A pair of gretchin - which are just tokens in 40k - will here provide some much needed extra activations for the elite Kill Team.

The new Kill Zone Armageddon terain is rather tasty. The most basic items in it are pieces of ruined Frontieris terrain - smashed up versions of earlier boxy Kill Team bits - but there's plenty of very interesting new stuff, including a ruined Rogal Dorn, a wrecked Redemptor Dreadnought - with a removable sarcophagus for a rescue mission objective - and two bunkers that models can fit inside (admittedly, not many models, given the size of the combatants).

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Terrain pieces from Warhammer 40k Kill Team Armageddon - a wrecked Dreadnought, a piece of a ruined Rogal Dorn tank, and a bunkerWarhammer 40k Kill Team Armageddon box setThe battlefield from Warhammer 40k Kill Team Armageddon, featuring Space Marines and Orks battling over ruins
Terrain pieces from Warhammer 40k Kill Team Armageddon - a wrecked Dreadnought, a piece of a ruined Rogal Dorn tank, and a bunkerWarhammer 40k Kill Team Armageddon box setThe battlefield from Warhammer 40k Kill Team Armageddon, featuring Space Marines and Orks battling over ruins

The Legion of the Damned have been part of 40k lore since 1988, and they've had model kits on and off ever since. These apparitions appear without warning during seemingly hopeless battles, often coming to the aid of other loyalist Space Marine chapters, smiting the Emperor's enemies and then disappearing without a trace. And at the current moment in the lore, there are few places where Space Marines need more help than the war world of Armageddon…

If you want to dive into the lore for the Legion of the Damned, I wrote up a comprehensive guide covering every major theory for what they actually are since their first write up in White Dwarf magazine.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)