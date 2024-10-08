Kill Team competition features what might be Warhammer 40k’s biggest gun ever

Games Workshop has released the mission pack for its upcoming Warhammer 40k Kill Team competition, ‘The Great Gun Fires’, which sees rival teams attempting to complete an operation before a mountain-sized mega cannon fires and devastates the kill zone with aftershocks. Five players who complete the custom mission and submit their results to GW before the end of October 14 will be in with a chance of winning every new Kill Team release until the end of 2025.

The Great Gun Fires is a variant on one of the core operations from the new Kill Team rulebook. It’s set on Volkus, an industrial world utterly dominated by a colossal gun called ‘Massif Ballistus’. The opposing kill teams are trying to transmit data (a standard mission), but the great gun is cycling up to fire, and when it does, all hell is going to break loose.

The gun is so huge that you couldn’t depict it on a Warhammer 40k battlefield, let alone a kill zone – it’s off to one edge of the battlefield.

During the first turning point, every operative gets to move more rapidly, making hurried preparations before the inevitable discharge. The second turning point is the calm before the storm, with no special rules, but on the third turning point the great gun fires.

When the gun goes off, the subsequent energy discharge, recoil earthquakes, and torrents of gas blast across the kill zone. Any model that isn’t shielded from the gun by heavy terrain takes D3+1 damage, and if they don’t at least have light terrain to protect them they’re so shell-shocked they can’t activate until after the rest of their team.

Then in the fourth and final turning point, everyone is so staggered by the blast wave that their movement speed is slowed, and they risk falling flat on their face if they attempt to dash.

You can download the mission now from the Warhammer Community website. Make sure you are subscribed to the Warhammer newsletter before October 11, as GW says “it’s the only way you’ll be invited to record your results”, and thus be in with a chance of winning the competition.

We noted a couple of administrative details when we first reported on this competition. Residents of certain territories are not eligible to enter. The prize will only include new products – such as the newly revealed Brutal And Cunning box set – and not existing products re-released in new packaging.

Games Workshop has released the faction rules for Kill Team for free, so if you don’t already play but do have a Warhammer 40k faction collection there’s a good chance you will be able to jump in using existing models. There are three different Kill Teams for the Space Marines alone!

