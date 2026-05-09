Don't let the Armageddon hype distract you from the new 40k Kill Team pre-orders

While the massed battles of the grimdark future will always have a special place in my heart, truth be told, it's the more intimate, skirmish-level conflicts of Warhammer 40k that most capture my imagination. There's something special about seeing each of your soldiers struggle to survive as a collection of individuals, rather than as a faceless squad. This is the reason I'm so excited about Kill Team Terror on Devlan, which pits 10 Imperial Guard troopers against a Tyranid boss monster and its grizzly minions.

Now available for pre-order, Terror on Devlan doesn't just pitch my two favorite Warhammer 40k factions against one another; rather, it adds a sense of asymmetry by (re)introducing the Red Terror, a lethal Tyranid superbeast. Our red pal isn't just a bog-standard operative, however; instead, it's a new Nemesis Operative. These are powerful operatives that act like boss monsters, boasting stats and abilities that put regular soldiers to shame.

However, Tyranids aren't the only faction to get access to this new kind of operative. The Nemesis Operatives Dossier, also available for pre-order, contains rules and cards that allow you to field all sorts of heavy-duty combatants in your Kill Team games. Tau Battlesuits, Dreadnoughts, and Armored Sentinels can all be given the Nemesis Operative treatment, and that's just scratching the surface of the 74 cards on offer.

Speaking of boss monsters, the Ambull and the Archivist have also both gone up for pre-order. Though they're not new releases per se, both are now available as individual kits. These monsters make for gorgeous setpieces and are also covered by the Nemesis Operatives Dossier.

On the topic of reprints, the Celestian Insidiants of the Adepta Sororitas and the Chaos Space Marine Murderwing are both finally available as standalone products outside of a larger box set.

Thinking of picking up the new Kill Team box? Find allies and enemies on the Wargamer Discord.