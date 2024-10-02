Get your Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team faction rules free, right now

Whether you’re a current Warhammer 40k Kill Team player, or you’re merely Kill Team-curious, you can now grab all the rules needed to play the game for free from the Warhammer Community website and as a new app. Games Workshop released the rules for 33 Kill Teams, including the brand new Vespid and Tempestus Aquilons, on Wednesday.

Unlike Warhammer 40k 10th edition, which launched with free rules that have been gradually superseded by paid-for Warhammer 40k Codexes, Games Workshop has explicitly stated that these downloadable rules will be living documents, updated whenever there are balance changes to the rules, and kept free to access.

You can download all the new Kill Team faction rules from the Warhammer Community website, while the Kill Team rules reference app is available on the Apple iStore and Google Play.

We argued last week that Games Workshop should adopt this method of releasing rules for both Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar. It’s obviously cheaper for customers, but we don’t think that will hurt GW’s bottom line at all. The free rules make it easier for fans to investigate the play style of new forces, which we’re sure will lead to plenty of model purchases.

If part of your Warhammer 40k faction collection is one of the supported Kill Teams, you can start playing in your local scene. There are three different Kill Teams for Space Marines alone – the chances are good you’ll be able to field something in your collection.

Games Workshop has introduced a new rotation system for Kill Team, with teams ‘Classified’ for competitive play (and ongoing balancing updates) for a limited time. It’s something you should bear in mind before you commit to buying a particular squad. The Blooded, Corsair Voidscarred, Death Korps of Krieg, Elucidian Starstriders, Gellerpox Infected, Kommandos, Legionaries, Novitiates, Pathfinders, Phobos Strike Team, Void-dancer Troupe, Warpcoven, and Wyrmblade, will be rotated out in 2025.

Make sure you check out Wargamer’s Kill Team: Hivestorm review, which analyses both the premium new boxed set (available on Saturday) and the new rules. If you’re hyped up and ready to play, check out the competition Games Workshop is running for a chance to win every new Kill Team release for a year.