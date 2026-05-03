Warhammer 40k Kill Team gets game-changing boss monsters in new preview

In a bold new step for Warhammer 40k Kill Team, Games Workshop is letting us face off against scary boss monsters in a brand new expansion for the sci-fi skirmish game. Terror on Devlan pitches a grizzled Astra Militarum squad against an iconic Tyranid murderbeast: the Red Terror. Sitting centre stage in Games Workshop's latest preview post alongside numerous other boss monsters and kill teams, it looks as though the new box will be available for pre-order next week - if previous preview trends are any indicator.

Terror on Devlan contains 10 Spectre Squad Kill Team operatives (and their trusty Vox-Relay beacon), a Red Terror Nemesis Operative miniature, 10 Termagaunts, and one Ripper Swarm, a dossier for the Terror on Devlan scenario, a big old token sheet, 27 mission pack cards, and 40 datacards.

In addition to the generously appointed Terror on Devlan expansion box, the post also previews the new Nemesis Operatives expansion. Within this tome's pages, you'll find fresh new rules explaining how to generate Nemesis Operatives - powerful assets or deadly boss monsters from across a wide range of Warhammer 40k factions. These include towering Redemptor Dreadnoughts or lethal Screamer-Killers. As a Tau enjoyer, this means I can finally bring my Battlesuits into Kill Team - thank the Greater Good.

In this spirit, both the Archivist and the Ambull are back in print. These make for solid Nemsis Operatives for anyone looking to make their Kill Team experience a little more monstrous.

We're also getting standalone versions of two Kill Teams that were previously only available in their own dedicated box set. The Celestian Insidiants consist of battle-hardened elites from the Adepta Sororita and are now available in their own stand-alone box. The Murderwing Kill Team is also getting this treatment, giving you a new way to get your hands on these fearsome, jump-pack toting Chaos Space Marines.

Lastly, there's a range of plushies going up for preview, too - ideal for anyone in search of a cuddly Squig of their own.

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