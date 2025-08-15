Warhammer 40k reveals new battle sisters and bat loving psychopaths

Following product leaks on social media on Wednesday, Games Workshop has revealed two new model kits for Warhammer 40k, the maniacal Chaos Space Marine Raptors, and the Adepta Sororitas anti-psyker specialists, the Celestian Insidiants. Both units will first be available in an upcoming Warhammer 40k Kill Team box set, called Shadowhunt, though its release is apparently far, far away.

Social media was alive with potato-cam pictures of the rulebook from the upcoming Warhammer 40k Kill Team box set on Wednesday, which also revealed a brand new centerpiece model for the Necrons, a resculpt of the two decade old C'tan Shard of the Nightbringer. GW gave that mini the preview treatment on Thursday, revealing that it will be the final boss in a storyline that will begin in the Kill Team: Tomb World boxed set "which will be up for pre-order in just a few weeks' time".

Kill Team: Shadowhunt will be the third and final set in the Tomb World season, so there will be at least a six month wait before it's on sale - and even longer before the constituent Kill Teams are sold separately, for anyone hoping to add them to their Warhammer 40k factions.

The current Raptors kit is one of the oldest in the Chaos Space Marine range. As usually happens when kits are remastered for Kill Team, the new set has a variety of neat weapon options intended for use in the more detailed skirmish game rather than regular 40k, including a power spear wielding Huntmaster, heavy chainaxe equipped Depredator, and a possessed Curseclaw. The Shadowhunt set also comes with a Chaos Lord with jump pack, an existing model (and a very cool one at that).

The Insidiants are a new variant on the Sisters of Battle's elite Celestians, this time equipped to hunt 40k psykers. They're tooled up with appropriate anti-psyker tech, like "condemnor bolt pistols that fire anointed silver stakes and heavy maces fitted with null-field generators".

GW hasn't revealed a new terrain expansion for Shadowhunt, but it has shown off a new play mode, called Descent Killzones. This allows you to play with two half-boards, one representing the surface level of the map, the other a Necron tomb complex beneath it, with forces able to move up and down between the two..

Our best estimates put Shadowhunt's release in January. Since we expect Warhammer 40k 11th edition to drop in the Summer of 2026, expect any new rules for these units to be released as downloadable datasheets that will be superseded when their 11th edition Warhammer 40k Codex releases.