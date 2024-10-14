GW unveils new Warhammer 40k Kill Team starter set, packed with rare models

Games Workshop has revealed a new starter set for Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, packed with an interesting mixture of beginner-friendly components and rare miniatures that will give dedicated collectors shivers. The box features a Space Marines and a Death Guard Kill Team, both made up of miniatures that were originally released in the ‘Space Marine Heroes’ blind-purchase product line.

The seven Space Marines are drawn from multiple different squad types, and led by an impressive, power-fist wielding captain. These miniatures were first released in 2023 as ‘Kill Team Justian’, and had rules in Kill Team second edition.

Because these models were sold as individual minis in randomised booster packs, they’ve been one of the most expensive factions in the game until now.

The Death Guard miniatures were originally released as wave three of the Space Marine Heroes line, in Japan in 2019. Six of the seven miniatures in the range were released in the rest of the world, but the Malignant Plaguecaster – a promo miniature for buying a whole box of boosters in one go – never left Japan.

It is, frankly, a much better model than the regular version of this nasty psychic, and many fans paid eye-watering sums to import one for their Warhammer 40k faction collection.

These kits go together without glue, and even pop off their frames without clippers, which should reduce the barrier to entry for total newcomers. Team Wargamer has built the minis from Kill Team Justian before; as advertised, they go together without glue, but a good hobby knife will make the process easier and the end result nicer

The Kill Team starter set also contains a set of urban ruins terrain, made using printed MDF. Though it’s less impressive than the plastic Warhammer terrain in the recent Kill Team Hivestorm box, it should be much simpler to put together and put on the battlefield. It’s giving us flashbacks to Warhammer 40k second edition’s cardboard battlefield, though this looks a lot heavier and sturdier.

When Games Workshop calls a product a ‘starter set’, it means that it’s intended for total newcomers. So rather than the full Kill Team rulebook, the starter set comes with an “introductory” rulebook with scenarios that introduce the player to the rules similarly to a videogame tutorial.

If you’re an experienced wargamer looking for an entry point to Kill Team third edition, bear in mind that Games Workshop has released all the faction rules for free: and check out our Kill Team Hivestorm review to see what we make of the premium entry product that launched the new edition.