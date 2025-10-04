The Tau just got some badass stealth suits in Warhammer 40k: Kill Team

In Warhammer 40,000, the nature of war lends itself to the "as loud as humanly possible" variety. The bark of a bolter, the hum of a gauss rifle, the swish and slash of Drukhari blades, and of course, MORE DAKKA from the Ork boyz. But even in this over-the-top setting, reconnaissance remains king. This is where the Wolf Scouts and Tau Stealth Battlesuits come into play.

Kill Team just released new squads from the Space Wolves and Tau Warhammer 40k factions. While most Kill Team matches are decided by straightforward firefights, the Dead Silence set takes things in an interesting direction. The Tau, stumbling upon a Space Wolves scouting party, must take down these ferocious warriors.

Unfortunately for them, they're in a dormant tomb world. Both factions are gunning for the secrets to Necron teleportation technology. Too much noise, a stray shot, and it's lights out for all of them. Or lights on, at least until the glow of the gauss rifles stop vaporizing them. The Wolf Scouts, unlike other Space Marine scouts, are hardened veterans with a penchant for solo murder. Their lone wolf tendencies make them the perfect saboteurs.

While the Wolf Scouts look cool and all, the Tau Stealth Battlesuits are the star of the set. The XV26 battlesuits are beautifully crafted miniature machinery. As veterans of many wars, the Tau stealth units feature a more rugged aesthetic. They are also even smaller than the typical battlesuit, meaning some Space Marines might even outsize them.

Both factions come with a plethora of weapons, making your squad highly customizable. The Kill Team dossier also features an in-depth campaign system, playable cooperatively, competitively, or even solo. There's no set preorder dates as of this writing. Fortunately, the Warhammer community post implies it's coming very soon.

For a refresher on what these warriors can do, the Warhammer 40k abilities page should catch you up.