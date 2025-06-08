Next Saturday, June 14, will see the Warhammer 40k Kill Team: Typhon box set go up for pre-order at last – packing a team of AdMech battle servitors playing second fiddle to some spectacular new Tyranid Raveners, the best new 'Nids we've seen since the bulk of the new range deployed with 10th edition in 2023.

Alongside Typhon, Games Workshop's weekly pre-announcement of next week's pre-orders drops a surprise early release for Warhammer The Horus Heresy fans – Tarantula turrets and Rapier weapons platforms – in the lead up to the impending launch of Horus Heresy third edition.

But Typhon is absolutely the main event this week, and with good reason. First unveiled on March 27, Kill Team: Typhon promises a tense battle between five deadly Tyranid bioforms and the Adeptus Mechanicus Battleclades.

As revealed in the official trailer, the engagement represented by the Kill Team: Typhon box takes place deep in the bowels of Hive City Fissilicus on the world of Volkus. The Battleclades consist of eight Servitors outfitted for the exploration of these dark and inhospitable places, along with a Technoarcheologist to lead the team, and a Servitor Underseer to direct their shambling cyborg minions.

The 'Nids Kill Team is what makes this box (probably) worth the price of entry, though. Replacing the Tyranids' current, venerable, 15 year old sculpts for the Ravener hunting beasts, Typhon includes models for four specialized Ravener bioforms, each perfectly engineered for slaughter. These fearsome ambush predators are led by a Prime – a particularly large and imposing Ravener boasting far too many scythes and claws.

As with other recent releases like the Astra Militarum's Kasrkin, these are Kill Team models that'll slot right into your mainline 40k army (give or take a few WYSIWYG build options). That means they'll be replacing the current Ravener models, first released in 2010. And – while those sculpts have held up better than some – it's an exciting revival for this iconic 'Nids unit, left behind in the overall army refit thus far.

As GW's pre-order announcement reminds us, the box set also comes with 15 Tyranid Infestation terrain pieces to help bring a foreboding, xenos-tainted atmosphere to your Kill Team games, and a bonus brood of ten Hormagaunts and a Ripper Swarm. These extra Tyranids are intended for use with the Typhon mission pack, which is included in the Typhon dossier along with a bundle of lore background for the box set as a whole.

For Kill Team fans who main Sisters of Battle or Khorne, it's worth noting next Saturday's preorders also include the Datacards for Kill Team: Sanctifiers and Kill Team: Goremongers, offering a convenient set of faction rules for both teams.

Besides the Kill Team news, fans of defensive tactics in Warhammer: The Horus Heresy will be pleased to see that both Tarantula Sentry Guns and the Tarantula Missile Battery will also be available for pre-order starting Saturday, June 14, as will the Rapier Quad Heavy Bolters and Graviton Cannon Battery, along with its cousin, the Rapier Laser Destroyer and Quad Launcher Battery. Given the recent reveal of the Saturnine box set and Horus Heresy third edition, these new minis serve as icing on an already lavishly appointed cake.

