Win a year of free Warhammer 40k Kill Team models from GW… by playing

Games Workshop has revealed a new competition with an incredible prize: five lucky winners will receive every single new Warhammer 40k Kill Team product released from mid October until the end of December 2025. To be in with a chance of winning, you will need to play a special Kill Team mission before October 14 and submit your results online.

While Kill Team is a standalone game in its own right, Warhammer 40k fans should definitely consider getting involved. In recent years, each season of Kill Team releases has come with a whole table’s worth of Warhammer 40k terrain – not to mention that Kill Team units can be used as troops in their corresponding Warhammer 40k factions.

Games Workshop hasn’t yet revealed what the special mission will entail: that’s being released on October 11. The prize will consist of “one of every new plastic miniature, plastic model kit, dice set and standard format rulebook” released before December 31 2025, according to the competition terms and conditions. There are some exclusions: for example, re-releases of old Kill Teams in new packaging aren’t included.

To enter, you need to have a free MyWarhammer account. You’ll receive an entry form via email on October 11, and will need to submit your battle results before 3.59pm PT / 6.59pm EST / 11.59 pm BST on October 14. The prize draw will be held on October 17.

You must be at least 18 to enter the competition, and unfortunately, gamers from quite a few locations can’t participate. If you’re based in “Italy, Ireland, Japan, Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Taiwan, Albania, Serbia, China, and the US states of Florida, New York, and Rhode Island” you’re not eligible to enter.

The new edition of Kill Team will make all of its faction rules available for free online, so established players – or 40k players with the right Space Marines or other minis to make a Kill Team – should be able to join in, even if they haven’t picked up Hivestorm.

Make sure you check out Kill Team: Operation Hivestorm if you haven’t already – it looks like a stacked box set, not to mention having everything you need to play in the new edition.