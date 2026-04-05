Warhammer 40k's latest wave of pre-orders is full of big, stompy setpieces

While Games Workshop posts about upcoming pre-orders almost every week, this latest round-up is rather special. You see, Warhammer 40k is getting a new expansion. Eye of Terror: Reign of Iron is centred around bloody, drawn-out sieges and a master plan to choke all life from the Emperor's domain once and for all.

In keeping with these themes, Chaos Space Marines are getting a pleasant smattering of new releases, alongside new options for the Adeptus Mechanicus and a whole new kind of Imperial Knight, the Knight Destrier.

As you might expect, the rulebooks for the new expansion are also front and centre in the latest Warhammer Community pre-order post. Three tomes are now available for pre-order, including a dedicated book with new Detachment rules for your armies, another offering updates to Warhammer 40k's mass battle variant, Apocalypse, and a final text with more of a focus on lore and the central campaign itself.

Alongside these books, Chaos Space Marine players may now pre-order Kravek Morne, a grim-faced commander of the Iron Warriors. Mutilators are also on the table.

These new heavy infantry provide a melee equivalent to Chaos Obliterators and offer a devastating close-quarters option for Chaos warlords who like to conduct their business a little more personally.

We also have the new Defiler kit, which offers a new take on the iconic daemon engine, complete with a range of assembly options so that you might dedicate your abomination to the Chaos God of your own choosing.

Other Warhammer 40k factions are not without additions. The Adeptus Mechanicus players may now pre-order heroine Thulia Ghuld. A fearsome Archmagos Terminus, Ghuld is all about efficient, explosive violence. To complement this heavy approach, we're also getting Hastarii. These heavy Skitarii carry highly destructive ranged weaponry.

Lastly, we have my personal favorite, the Knight Destrier. These rapid-assault Imperial Knights are sleek, destructive powerhouses sporting gorgeous pennants atop their hulls.

The usual slew of boxed sets is available, including a Battalion for Imperial Knights, a Battalion for the Sons of Dorn (that's Black Templars and Imperial Fists for the uninitiated), and a combat patrol for the Iron Warriors Chaos Space Marines.

Looking for reinforcements? Try the Wargamer Discord.