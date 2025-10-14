Win $660+ worth of Warhammer 40k kits in this Mechanicus 2 coloring competition

The demo for Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 is now playable as part of Steam Next Fest, and to celebrate, developer Kasedo Games is giving away two Warhammer 40k faction collections worth at least $660 (£500) each. To be in with a chance of winning one of the two prize hampers - or one of eight runner-up prizes - all you need to do is complete a 40k-themed coloring sheet. Simple!

The original Mechanicus is one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made. It's a game like XCOM, in which you command a crew of Tech Priests plundering a Necron Tomb World, trying to make off with as much techno-loot as possible before the cybernetic sleepers stir from their aeons-long slumber. Mechanicus 2 makes the grouchy Necrons available as a playable faction for the first time - and accordingly, there are Ad Mech and Necron prizes to be won in the competition.

To participate, you'll need to visit the competition website and download one of the two coloring sheets, either the Mechanicus Archmagos Faustinius or the Necron Overlord Nefershah. You have until 4.59 pm PT / 7.59pm ET / 11.59pm GMT on November 13 to submit you finished work on X, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #MechanicusII, or in the competition channel of the Mechanicus Community Discord server.

A few important notes - you must be at least 18 years old to enter, can only make one entry, and submissions suspected of using AI assistance will be banned (suggesting the Adeptus Mechanicus have the reins of power over this competition). Kasedo Games will draw up the shortlist, and the community Discord server will vote. Make sure you check the full rules of the competition.

The two grand prize winners will each receive a massive stash of miniatures for their chosen faction, a Steam Key for Mechanicus 2 Deluxe Edition, a Mechanicus 2 branded Scarab plushie (the real first prize), and their name in the credits. Eight runners up will each get a Steam key and their name in the credits.

If you do take part, why not share your entry in the Wargamer Discord community as well? It won't help you win the competition, we'd just like to see it. Coloring is chill and good.

