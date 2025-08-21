Warhammer Mechanicus 2 video delves into new systems for Necrons and Ad Mech

A new video by the developers of upcoming turn-based tactics game Warhammer 40k Mechanicus 2 reveals new systems for this sequel, from destructible cover to an overworld map.

According to Kasedo Games, this Warhammer 40k game features combat that is heavily centered around your unique, customisable tech priest leaders. In combat, your other units are tools to "protect and empower your leader".

This factors into how the devs have revamped the cognition point system. Earned by playing efficiently, these points are no longer used for unit abilities, but to empower your leader unit with extra movement or damage, or to activate your priest's canticle on that unit.

The sequel to the 2018 strategy title now uses a dynamic turn order. Rather than individual units having a position in the turn order, you pick which unit you want to control on your turn.

One of the upgrades that Mechanicus 2 has long boasted is more varied environments. You won't just be delving into tombs but also fighting in Imperium forge cities, as well as natural jungles, tundras, and cliffs. The different environments apparently factor into gameplay, with "unique combat arena features". These mechanics aren't really discussed further however, apart from a new destructible cover system that makes positioning more important.

The big selling point in Mechanicus 2 is that you can now play as the Necrons. This video gives more detail on how they work. The Necrons' equivalent to Cognition is Dominion. Rather than points to be spent, this is a meter that gradually builds over time as you deal damage, and upgrades your units as it rises. You'll be able to stay in the fight longer with your reanimating Necron units.

Another big change is the implementation of an overworld map, where you select missions, customize your leaders, and experience story moments and choices.

You may have spotted that the Leagues of Votann show up for a split second at end of this video. As revealed a few months ago, this faction is a part of Mechanicus 2, but their exact involvement in the game isn't entirely clear. It seems certain they'll be getting involved in the fight at some point, but the specifics are shrouded in mystery.

They might not be the only additional Warhammer 40k faction in the game, as last year it was teased that "external actors stranger and more deadly still" than the Necrons would be involved in the campaign, and the Votann don't really fit that description.

Mechanicus 2 is destined to arrives on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. No release date has been provided yet, so we'd guess it won't be until 2026 at least.

