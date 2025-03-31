We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New Warhammer 40k Necromunda reveals fill in the gaps in its shadiest faction

Games Workshop has revealed two new resin kits for Warhammer Necromunda figures, including one unit that's been waiting for its model for years.

Two necromunda Delaque models
Warhammer 40k Warhammer 40k: Necromunda 

Games Workshop has revealed a pair of slippery customers, in the form of two resin models for the grungier, weirder Warhammer 40k skirmish campaign game Necromunda. They are a new Whisper Merchant model and a Psychoteric Thrall, both hanger-on units that are linked to House Delaque, the shadowy gang associated with trenchcoats, stealth, and the Dreamworks film Megamind.

The Psychoteric Thrall will be of particular interest to Delaque players, as this is a unit that has had a ruleset for years, but apparently never warranted an official model before – forcing fans to develop a competence for kitbashing. Only usable by this Necromunda Warhammer 40k faction, the Psychoteric Thrall is a lost dreamer that’s been grabbed by the Delaque and strapped up with some psychic bondage gear.

Necromunda Psychoteric Thrall

They’re useful as psychic nodes for channeling various powers, with the added benefit of hurting leadership and willpower for your opponents, more-so if they were once from the same gang and recognise their old friend – horrific!

The Whisper Merchant meanwhile, is another hanger-on that can actually be taken by any faction, but the Delaque gets a hefty 50% discount. This trader in secrets is actually only useful outside of battles, with the unique power to change die-rolls that affect the campaign. They can turn a D6 roll into a six, helping you gain more income, units, and just generally tipping the scales in your favor.

Two Necromunda Whisper Merchants

While a character model featuring the Whisper Merchant Silberlant Sevos was released last year, it’s still great to have a generic option – and this model is extremely different to Silberlant, more suave operator than grubby gremlin. Obviously, since the Whisper Merchant doesn’t take part in battles, its model release was less pressing than the Thrall, however.

Both models will be available in the same box and are resin rather than the usual plastic. Specialist kits, they’re models that would have been released under the Forge World brand before it was folded into Games Workshop. A release date and price tag has not been revealed yet.

