GW just merged a Warhammer 40k genestealer with a tech-priest

Is this heresy? We’re pretty sure this is heresy – Games Workshop’s latest upcoming model reveal for Warhammer 40k‘s narrative wargame variant Necromunda is a grotesque, genestealer-cloned replica of an Adeptus Mechanicus tech-priest, complete with fleshy mechadendrites and an adorable little genestealer pet at his side. Awww.

Revealed via GW’s Warhammer Community on Monday, this abominable melding of two fan favorite Warhammer 40k factions brings us a delicious slice of both: the genetically twisted humanity of the Genestealer Cults, and the iconic, hooded red robes and mechanical limbs of the Adeptus Mechanicus of Mars.

Known as Hermiatus, the Second Son, this new character model for Necromunda brings to life a key character in the upcoming Necromunda: Hive Secundus box set: the Tech-Priest Biologis Hermiatus, a wayward scientist whose experiments on Tyranid specimens, mixed with an emergency superweapon strike, resulted in the creation of entirely new, even scarier genestealers.

As Monday’s WarCom reveal article explains, this model isn’t the original Hermiatus – the Warhammer 40k Inquisition had their wicked way with him, and he won’t be seen again. Instead, it’s an “accursed being” that’s grown out of a “genetic memory” of Hermiatus, at the will of the Malstrain Patriarch.

WarCom confirms this is another Forge World resin model, similar to last week’s new Haera Helwawr character mini – but, again, we’re not given any indication of price or release date. As with that kit, though, we’d made an educated estimate that it’ll cost around $38 (£24) based on similar size and detail.

But GW has shared a taster of this clone-Hermiatus’ in-game rules: thanks to his Unsanctioned Psyker rule, he’ll know all the psyker powers in the new expansion’s Malstrain Wyrd discipline by default – potentially making him a useful multi-purpose character for your gang.

GW confirms that both Malstrain and Malstrain Corrupted gangs can take Hermiatus to battle, but – unlike the hideous Malstrain Coalescence shown off a few weeks back – it seems he can’t be your leader. Too busy with his mind on his wacky experiments to give orders, we suppose.

Like the other recent reveals, his full rules will be published in the Hive Secundus expansion – which is due in 2024, but as yet has no confirmed release date. Given the current spate of weekly model spoilers, though, we’d confidently predict the Hive Secundus box set and rules supplement should be released by the end of August.

