Games Workshop's latest pre-orders give us more from 40k's coolest criminals

In the depths of a sprawling hive city, gangs of criminals clash in what amounts to Warhammer 40k's gritty little sibling: Necromunda. Games Workshop recently released a new edition of the grungy skirmish game that puts the brutal Goliath and cunning Escher gangs front and center. However, much to the advantage of crime enjoyers, Games Workshop is giving both gangs reinforcements in the form of two new elite boxes, as well as standalone versions of the models from the new core set, all of which are now available for pre-order.

Warhammer Community's latest pre-order post confirms that the Goliath Forge Smelters and Escher Blades of the Matriarch from the core set are available for pre-order on their lonesome alongside two new sets: the Escher Gang Matriarchs and Phyrr Cats and the Goliath Forge Bosses and Sumpkrocs.

The Escher Matriarchs and Phyrr Cats represent the cream of the Escher crop and are used to represent the most powerful members of the gang. Boasting deadly weapons and hair right out of 1980s sci-fi, these women mean business, as do their deadly felines. On the other side of the coin, we've got the Goliath Forge Bosses and Sumpkrocs. These are the very strongest of Goliath's famously hench warriors; what's more, they're accompanied by a pair of chem-enhanced reptiles.

The Forge Smelters and Escher Blades represent eight-person squads designed to be the jumping-off point for both gangs. The Forge Smelters are hulking brutes, while the Escher Blades are an agile (and wonderfully queer-coded) all-female team - no prizes for guessing which of the two new gangs is my favorite. Both were featured in the core set but are now available in standalone kits.

The pre-order post also includes a range of rulebooks and accessories for the gangs, just as you might expect for any equivalent updated 40k faction from the skirmish game's larger-scale sibling. These additional offerings include Underhive Journals for the Goliath and Escher gangs as well as card packs and dice for both factions.

Looking for recruits for a gang of your own? Join us on the Wargamer Discord.